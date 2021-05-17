WWE's Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley in Chaotic Finish at WrestleMania Backlash

✖

Those watching SmackDown have seen a resurgent Bayley looking to show just how deadly she can be (and never stopped being) by taking away the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair. Bayley and Belair traded jabs and battled a bit before Belair took the title from Sasha Banks, but after winning, Bayley felt she let all the winning go to her head, and tonight she looks to reclaim the blue brand's top prize by whatever means necessary.

Michael Cole revealed Bayley had Bel-oser shaved into the back of her head as she made her entrance to the ring, and then it was Belair's time to head to the ring, and she was rocking some new blue and gold gear for the big occasion.

Bayley started taunting almost immediately, and then the two exchanged holds for a bit until Belair threw Bayley out of the ring. Bayley returned and they locked up again, and Belair got control with an arm hold, though Bayley got free only to have Belair lock in another hold. Bayley got free of that one by grabbing Belair's hair, and Belair threatened to use her braid, which caused Bayley to try and protect herself.

Bayley and Belair exchanged more moves and counters, which after an extended sequence ended with Belair getting the better of Bayley. Belair then whipped Bayley into the corner and then did so again. Belair then went for a third one but Bayley evaded, though Belair lifted her up and whipped her over the top rope.

Bayley got out. of the ring to regroup a bit, and then Belair chased her outside. of the ring. Bayley tried to charge at her but Bealair got the better of it, continuing her momentum. Belair got a springboard Moonsault in and went for the pin, but Bayley kicked out.

Bayley then went for the earring of Belair and caught a break, and she unleashed a flurry of punches and then whipped Belair into the corner. Bayley looked angry, and she went to capitalize by using the ropes against Belair's face and then followed it up with two big knees to Belair's back. She then locked in a hold to keep Belair grounded and then hit a suplex to go for a pin, but Belair kicked out.

Bayley kept up the attack, but Belair blocked her last one and hit a Vertical Suplex that inflicted some pain. Bayley quickly almost stole a pin though, but Belair kicked out. Bayley then had Belair outside and slammed Belair onto the steel steps. She then followed up with another Suplex on the ground outside of the ring and then rolled her into the ring for the pin, but Belair kicked out.

Belair pushed Bayley away and hit a shoulder tackle on Bayley, and then caught Bayley but Bayley elbowed her way out and lifted Belair onto her shoulders and hit a slam, but Belair kicked out. Bayley hit a running knee and went for another pin, but Belair powered out of it and sent Bayley flying out of the ring. Bayley came right back and hit Belair with a flurry of punches to the head.

She taunted Belair a bit, calling her rookie, and that did not sit well with Belair, who swung once and then twice, with the second shot connecting. Belair then unleashed more punches to the back of Bayley's head and then more kicks, followed by another slam, a second one, and then a dropkick. Bayley managed to evade a charge and went for the back of Belair's knee, and it worked to get her back on the ground.

Belair countered a charge and hit a Spinebuster but Bayley kicked out. Bayley then clotheslined Belair, and went to the top rope and hit a flying elbow and then a pin attempt, but Belair kicked out. Bayley followed Belair to the outside of the ring, and after a slide kick was countered Belair went to capitalize, but Bayley sent her headfirst into the post.

Bayley then went for a dive, but Belair dodged it and sent Bayley right into the ground. Then Belair lifted Bayley and slammed her into the apron, and then went for a pin but Bayley kicked out. Bayley went for a pin and put her foot on the ropes but Belair kicked out, and then Bayley put her arms on the ropes for another pin but the referee caught it. One more time and she was going to be disqualified, and Belair capitalized, though Bayley cut off any offense with an eye rake the referee didn't see.

It did a lot of damage, and Bayley grabbed Belair's braid and used it as a ripcord for a Bayley to Belly and a pin but Belair kicked out. Bayley wrapped the braid around her leg but Belair kicked out and then reversed it. It appeared Bayley kicked out of it but the referee called it and said it was a three count.

Bayley says the braid was wrapped around her and Belair cheated, but the win goes to Belair, though we imagine this feud is far from over.

Here's the full card for WrestleMania Backlash:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs Braun Strowman

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs Bayley

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Cesaro

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dirty Dawgs vs Rey Mysterio and Dominick Mysterio

Damian Priest vs The Miz (Lumberjack Match)

