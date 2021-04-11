Braun Strowman Defeats Shane McMahon in Steel Cage Match at WrestleMania 37

✖

A winner has been crowned for Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon's Steel Cage match at WrestleMania 37! Strowman has had a lot of bad luck in the months leading up to WrestleMania 37 as not only was he taken out of the main title picture, but he started getting picked on by Shane McMahon. Though Strowman had some legitimate complaints about his placement on Monday Night Raw over the last few weeks, it seems he caught negative attention from Shane McMahon -- who started insulting Strowman's intelligence in the weeks since.

This has all led to not only a match at WrestleMania 37 between the two of them, but got so heated that they needed a Steel Cage to settle things. It got off to a rough start for Braun Strowman as Elias and Jaxon Ryker attacked him before he was even able to get into the cage, and Shane capitalized on this with some sneaky moves of his own. Thankfully, it all worked out for Strowman with him being able to get the victory at the end of the day.

As one would expect from a Shane McMahon match at WrestleMania, this one had a lot of big moments. Elias and Ryker continued to be a big issue for Strowman throughout the match as the two of them had tried to help Shane climb out of the cage at every opportunity, but Strowman was refusing to give up. Shane then had to use every little trick he had at his disposal.

This included a tool box that he was able to find at the top of the steel cage, and he even started to climb out of the cage at one point. It was looking bad for Strowman, but Shane got caught in his hubris as he tried to gloat before dropping down to the ground outside of the cage. At this point, Strowman had grabbed him and ripped the cage open to pull Shane to the inside.

It was from here that Strowman remained dominant, and continued to do so as he threw Shane from the top of the cage into the ring. With a final running Power Slam, Strowman pinned Shane McMahon with a dedication to anyone who has ever been called stupid by someone else. After weeks of ridicule, Strowman has successfully gotten his retribution with this Steel Cage match victory at WrestleMania 37.