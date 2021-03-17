WWE's WrestleMania 37 Crowd Capacity Revealed

✖

Tickets have now gone on sale for the biggest WWE event of the year, WrestleMania 37, which will be the first WWE event fans have been allowed to attend in well over a year. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium, and we knew that the number of fans allowed would only make up a smaller portion of what the stadium can accommodate, but now we know approximately what that capacity usage will be thanks Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, who took to social media to reveal that there would approximately be 25,000 fans allowed into the event on each of the two nights.

To put that into perspective, that is about 36% of what Raymond James can accommodate during a typical year. Having WrestleMania on two separate nights technically means that more fans can get in on the event while still adhering to a smaller capacity, though some fans will obviously go to both nights.

BREAKING: Capacity for next month's #Wrestlemania at Raymond James will be approximately 25,000 fans for each of two nights of the event. That's 36 percent of full capacity for what the event would hold at Raymond James in a normal year. #TampaBay #WWE #ProWrestling — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) March 17, 2021

As for the event itself, not everything is set yet for either night, though we do know of a few big matches. Right now the set matches for WrestleMania 37 include Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair, and Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos.

Other matches expected to be on the card are Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Charlotte, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler versus an opponent to be determined (likely the Street Profits), and a title defense for Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. As for the rest of the card, reports are that it's still coming together as we get closer and closer to the event.

Hopefully, we'll have a better idea of the full card and the schedule for both nights soon.

