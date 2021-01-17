Future WWE WrestleMania Location Possibly Revealed

✖

WWE confirmed on Saturday night that the next three WrestleMania events will take place in Tampa, Dallas and Los Angeles over the next three years. However, Dave Meltzer reported during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that there was another major US city in the running for WrestleMania, and could possibly be the front-runner for WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

"Everybody expected Los Angeles to be next year and they moved it to a year later. And then it was going to be Vegas, which I guess maybe Vegas will get the year after this," Meltzer said (h/t WrestleTalk).

Sin City's new domed stadium held its first event back in September, but due to COVID-19 fans weren't able to be in the stadium until October. Home to the Las Vegas NFL franchise, the venue has an expandable attendance of 72,000. Vegas (technically Paradise, Nevada) has only hosted one WrestleMania in the past — WrestleMania IX at Caesars Palace in 1993.

The mayors of all three cities that will soon host WrestleMania commented via a press release following WWE's announcement.

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,” Tampa mayor Jane Castor said.

"We are elated for WrestleMania's return to Arlington's AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016 when more than 101,000 fans were in attendance for WrestleMania 32," Arlington mayor Jeff Williams said.

"The City of Inglewood looks forward to the opportunity to host WrestleMania in 2023 and celebrates the deferral of this year's event to Tampa Bay so they can have their rightful WrestleMania moment. Our time will come," Inglewood mayor James T. Butts Jr. said regarding the schedule change. Inglewood's SoFi stadium was originally supposed to host WrestleMania 37.

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities," WWE Chairman Vince McMahon added in the release.

WrestleMania 37 will kick off the three-year lineup on April 10-11 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.