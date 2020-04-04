WWE Confirms John Morrison Will Defend SmackDown Tag Titles in Triple Threat Ladder Match at WrestleMania

News broke last week that, due to illness, The Miz was unable to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside John Morrison during the WrestleMania 36 tapings at the WWE Performance Center. WWE confirmed on Saturday that, instead of having Morrison find a new partner for the triple threat ladder match against The Usos and The New Day, he’ll simply fight Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a triple threat for both of the titles.

Miz joins a long list of wrestlers who were, for one reason or another, unable to take part in this year’s WrestleMania. That list includes Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Dana Brooke and United States Champion Andrade.

Here’s the updated official card for WrestleMania 36. The event will air on the WWE Network on both Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET.