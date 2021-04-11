WWE Fans Geek Out For The Riot Squad's Harley Quinn and Joker Gear
WrestleMania is the place for some of the Superstars of the WWE when it comes to not only showing off their skills in the ring but their fashion sense, with the Riot Squad showing off their love for the Clown Prince and Princess of Crime with gear resembling that of DC Comics' Joker and Harley Quinn. With Ruby Red and Liv Morgan entering the ring to be a part of the "Tag Team Turmoil", it's clear that the Riot Squad is looking to leave their marks on the ring in several different ways.
WrestleMania 37 has run into a new of problems thanks in part to the weather that caused a number of delays when it came to the biggest event of the year within the wrestling world. Prior to this "Tag Team Turmoil", fans witnessed Bobby Lashley retain the WWE Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, stunning many who have been following the storylines of both wrestlers for these past few months.
What do you think of the homage to the Harlequinn of Hate and the Harley Quin of Hate by the Riot Squad? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Gotta love the Joker/Harley Quinn looks.#WWE #WrestleMania #WrestleMania37 #WM37 pic.twitter.com/kt3ay143bK— Main Event Marks (@MainEvent_Marks) April 11, 2021
ahhh Riot Squad with Harley Quinn and Joker Gear im all for it @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RubyRiottWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ucvxxQlBdu— Joel Fearless Huston💛💛 (@JoelSwiftWWE) April 11, 2021
