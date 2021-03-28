WWE Ranks the Top 10 Most Controversial WrestleMania Moments

✖

WWE's latest Top 10 installment counts down the "10 Most Controversial Moments" in WrestleMania's history. The moments range from shocking and well-remembered — often cited on other lists as the best Mania moments, while others are usually top contenders on "Worst Moments" lists. You can see the full video below, as well as immediate reactions to each pick on the list

10. Shinsuke Nakamura's heel turn at WrestleMania 34 — it was a surprise at the time and seemed like big things were in store for Nakamura. Unfortunately his rivalry with AJ Styles then centered around low blows and fans quickly grew sick of it.

9. Two Doinks appearing at WrestleMania 9 — a harmless moment, though WWE loves to show that clip whenever recapping classic WrestleManias.

8. The Rock helps The Miz beat John Cena at WrestleMania 27 — it's hard to believe this moment is now 10 years old. What followed in the years afterwards is beloved, but many fans still can't stand how this main event ended.

7. Eve Torres hits Zack Ryder with a low blow at WrestleMania 28 — poor Ryder.

6. Rob Gronkowski attacks Jinder Mahal at WrestleMania 33 — it's hard to believe it took WWE another three years to get Gronk back in a WWE ring after this.

5. Hulk Hogan gets a surprise WWF Championship match at WrestleMania 9 — one of the most infamous endings to one of the least-liked WrestleManias.

4. Santina Marella wins battle royal at WrestleMania 25 — thankfully the Women's Division has come a long way since the days of "Santina."

3. Steve Austin turns heel at WrestleMania X-Seven — however you may feel about Austin's 2001 heel run, you can't deny the gravity of this moment. One could argue it should be higher.

2. Jerry Lawler loses to Michael Cole at WrestleMania 27 — yet another awful moment from WM 27

1. Seth Rollins cashes in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 31 — WWE managed to side-step a massive wave of fan backlash by closing out WM 31 with a surprise Rollins cash-in. A well-deserved No. 1 pick.

How do you feel about the rankings? Were there any moments that were missed? Let us know in the comments below!