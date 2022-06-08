WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston Hosting Hashtag Sports Awards

✖

Two of your favorite WWE superstars will be taking on hosting duties at the 4th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards, which take place Tuesday, July 12th. The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been revealed as the hosts for the Awards show, which will take place at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and if you've watched anything they've done in WWE over the past few years, you already know it will be thoroughly entertaining. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but Woods and Kingston are perfect hosts for the occasion, and we're sure they will make it an unforgettable celebration.

The Hashtag Sports Awards features media executives, CMOs, athletes, entertainers, creatives, producers, gamers, and storytellers coming together to celebrate and recognize those who do it best in the worlds of sports, content, and entertainment. There are over 50 categories and a number of winners will accept their awards live on stage.

There are also four Special Achievement awards and a new best-in-show organization for Outstanding Achievement and Overall Engagement will also be awarded. The winners are decided by a diverse group of judges that include brand marketers, league, team, club CMOs, media luminaries, agency heads, athletes, and creators, and judges review and score entries based on the criteria of engagement, creativity and innovation, and results and impacts.

The 4th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards will be hosted by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, WWE Superstars who are part of the fan-favorite trio known as The New Day who have fast become one of wrestling's most entertaining acts.

You can watch Woods and Kingston host live at the 4th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 12th, with the awards kicking off at 6:45 PM PST.