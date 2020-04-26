Matt Cardona Looking To Bring Back Internet Championship Belt For Post Zack Ryder WWE Run

✖

Zack Ryder, real name Matt Cardona, saw his 14-year run with the WWE end on April 15 when he was one of the 30+ active wrestlers to be released by the company. Since then Cardona has reflected on his time with the promotion, thanked his fans for their years of unwavering support and hinted at what he'll do in the future. This past week Cardona filed for two separate trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office — "Alwayz Ready" and "Internet Champion."

Fans of Cardona's Z! True Long Island Story YouTube series, the one that famously helped him become a fan-favorite back in 2011 and propel him to a run as United States Champion, will undoubtedly recognize his Internet Championship belt. Ryder first debuted the custom title on his show in April 2011 and WWE even acknowledged his reign with the title on WWE programming, though it was never actually defend on a WWE TV episode of pay-per-view. As for titles WWE does officialy recognize, Cardona finished his career with one reign as Intercontinental Champion, one reign as United States Champion and two tag team championship reigns, both with Curt Hawkins

Cardona made it clear via Twitter and on his The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast that he'll continue to wrestle, but only after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2020

For wrestling events and signings, please direct all inquires to BookMattCardona@gmail.com. This way everything is in one place for when life goes back to “normal.” For interview/media requests, please contact MattCardonaMedia@gmail.com#AlwayzReady #NotThere pic.twitter.com/fALwQngEMX — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 17, 2020

"The support you guys have given us is overwhelming and we love you, so thank you," Cardona said. "I'm very excited. It feels like it's Christmas morning to me and I can see all the gifts, but I can't go open 'em yet. I'm just so excited to get out there. I'm just so pumped."

