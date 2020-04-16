Cody Rhodes Praises Zack Ryder After His WWE Release

Zack Ryder was one of the many active wrestlers who was released by WWE on Wednesday, bringing an end to his 14-year run with the company. Ryder famously became an Internet sensation back in the early 2010s with his YouTube series Z! True Long Island Story, and while WWE didn’t sustain his push in 2011 he still finished his career with one reign as United States Champion, one as Intercontinental Champion and two as tag team champion alongside Curt Hawkins.

AEW star an Ryder’s personal friend Cody Rhodes took to Instagram after the news of his release dropped, praising Ryder for his ability to connect with fans and saying wth upmost certainty that he could “get over” again.

Ryder thanked Rhodes down in the comment section.

Whether or not Rhodes’ praise for Ryder means the former WWE Internet Champion will wind up in AEW someday remains to be seen.