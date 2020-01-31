WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is Keeping Fans Guessing with Her Mystique Cosplay

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is often one of the biggest reasons to tune into WWE‘s Monday Night Raw each week as she and fellow Superstar, Andrade, have been on quite a tear in the last few years. Not only are they intriguing in their performances, but you never know what kind of fun outfit Vega will be wearing with each outing. Vega has never been one to shy away from showing her love of pop culture juggernauts such as Queen of the Damned and Mortal Kombat, whether it’s through cool wrestling gear or cosplay in her down time.

But her latest bit of cosplay certainly has fans guessing as she took to Twitter to share a mysterious photo of it with the following caption, “One guess! Who am I cosplaying here:” The cosplay itself features a red light with half of her face painted with a stark and wicked blue look, so fans have had a ton of guesses. Check it out below:

One guess! Who am I cosplaying here: pic.twitter.com/3iwtmiOa8S — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) January 31, 2020

Although guesses include characters such as DC Comics’ Two-Face, the general consensus among fans is that she’s taken on a look of the popular X-Men on and off again villain, Mystique. Vega has yet to confirm this herself as of this writing, so there’s still sometime to figure it out for yourself! Given how Vega’s already teasing more cosplay work down the line, there’s bound to be plenty more chances to do so too.

Vega’s latest big cosplay and wrestling statement came during this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. Entering as the 25th participant in the match overall, Vega came out swinging with wrestling gear that incorporated a cool spin on Mortal Kombat 11‘s Sindel. With her love of the franchise clearly on record with her time on WWE and outside of the ring, this was a great shout out to all of her fans who love these things too!

Vega’s continuing experimentation with incorporating cool comic book and video game shout outs in her official ring looks will be one of the things fans everywhere should be keeping an eye on as we head further into 2020 and the road to Wrestlemania continues. What do you think of Zelina Vega’s newest cosplay? Which character do you think it is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!