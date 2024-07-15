Absent Former WWE Women’s Champion Begins Training 17 Months After Last Match: Watch

The 2023 Royal Rumble was the final match for former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. She ended up taking an extended leave of absence because she was pregnant with her first child but she hasn’t been seen on television since. Bliss gave birth to her daughter with husband Ryan Cabrera this past November. She’s been teasing her possible comeback on social media with various cryptic posts, but little has been reported in regards to a return timetable.

“The Goddess” has remained relatively quiet during her time off and while it’s not an update on when she may end up back in a WWE ring, Bliss has shared a brief clip of her training. In the clip which you can watch below, Bliss is captured hitting her famed Twisted Bliss finisher off the top rope. She captioned the video, “She’s got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss.” She also recently posted a photo of her doing her first backhand spring since giving birth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/status/1812491135530467754

The women’s division is a lot different since Bliss’ departure, several new stars have emerged including Chelsea Green, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, Jade Cargill, and Stephanie Vaquer who will report to the NXT brand. Nevertheless, there’s plenty of fresh faces for Bliss to get in the ring with that she hasn’t had the chance to before. Another emerging storyline in WWE is the Wyatt Sicks group led by Bo Dallas, the late Bray Wyatt’s brother. Though “spooky” things can either be hit or miss in the WWE, the faction has already proven successful, gaining tons of fan engagement across social media week to week.

Many believed that Bliss could have a hand in the storyline again as vignettes and teases aired across WWE programming for months but that doesn’t appear to be the case. It could make for an interesting plot point upon her return though should they choose to acknowledge her hand in Wyatt’s WWE legacy.

Bliss has obtained many accolades in her decade long WWE career, first signing with the NXT brand in 2013. She rose to popularity when she abandoned the glitter for her goddess persona and she was called up to the main roster just a few short years later. Bliss is an eight-time women’s champion, having held the SmackDown, Raw, and Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Alexa Bliss and WWE.