WWE's Austin Theory is Hyped for Marvel's Deadpool 3

WWE's Austin Theory is busier than ever, as he seeks to defend his United States Championship from a host of challengers at the Elimination Chamber. That doesn't mean he isn't keeping an eye on the movie world though, specifically the MCU, and when we caught up with Theory at the Royal Rumble, we asked which of the new Marvel projects he was most excited for. That happened to be Deadpool 3, and it's hard to blame him, especially with the news that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the anticipated sequel.

"Deadpool 3, baby. That's going to be a good one, man, I'm excited," Theory said. "Deadpool is one of my favorites, so I'm looking forward to that." When we asked what Wolverine suit Jackman might wear in the film, Theory had another idea, and gotta say it's kind of perfect.

"I think he could do anything. You know what? Maybe the suit, man. I'd love to see him and Deadpool in matching ones. It'd be great, right? Maybe he gets a Deadpool suit, that'd be epic. Maybe he has to wear the suit, like there's just a reason. He's like, you've got to wear it or we're not going to make it, and he (Jackman) puts it on and they play that DMX and it's great," Theory said.

Having Jackman wear a Deadpool suit to go along with Ryan Reynolds would very much be up Deadpool's alley, so perhaps we will see that happen. I feel like fans will be happy with Jackman simply reprising the role, though many would also love to see him actually finally wear the brown and tan or yellow and blue Wolverine costumes from the comics. We'll just have to wait and see.

Speaking of Jackman, he recently spoke of the intense training he'll be doing to get into Wolverine shape in an interview on HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, and he revealed it would be about a six-month process (via People).

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," Jackman said. "So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway's The Music Man] to when I started filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months."

"And I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you," Jackman said.

What do you want to see from Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!