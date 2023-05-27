WWE's Austin Theory Retains United States Title on SmackDown with Assist from Pretty Deadly

Austin Theory looked to defend his United States Championship on tonight's WWE SmackDown, but he wasn't just facing any WWE Superstar. He was facing the Celtic Warrior himself Sheamus, who brought his Brawling Brutes allies Butch and Ridge Holland with him. The two stars exchanged hard-hitting blows throughout, but the match really turned a corner after Theory decided to taunt Sheamus a bit too much. That's what led to Sheamus having Theory right where he wanted him, but Pretty Deadly intervened and helped Theory secure the pin the win, retaining his Title.

Theory and Sheamus were both getting hits in early, but Theory started to build some momentum, knocking Sheamus to the mat. Sheamus didn't get to his feet very quickly, and Theory saw that as an opportunity to get some digs in and showboat. He kept yelling at Sheamus and taking jabs, but the more he kept doing it the more angry Sheamus became.

Sheamus got to his feet after hitting Theory with a headbutt, and then he clubbed Theory with punches to the head. A kick to the face followed and then a few clotheslines, and Sheamus capped that run off with an Irish Curse Backbreaker.

Sheamus kept the offense going and was able to knock Theory down and get him ready for a finisher, but then Pretty Deadly ambushed Holland and Butch at ringside. They attacked Holland and Butch, slamming them to the floor and into the steel steps. Sheamus noticed and came to their side of the ring, and Pretty Deadly met him head-on. Kit and Elton attempted to take him on, but they got knocked down and set up for the Beats of the Bodhran.

While Pretty Deadly got knocked off the ring, they bought enough time for Theory to get into the ring and bring Sheamus down, pinning him long enough for the win. Theory retained his United States Championship, and it seems Pretty Deadly is not going to let any of the Brawling Brutes take it from him. The next move for WWE is Night of Champions, and you can find the full card below.

World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (C) vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs Mustafa Ali

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

WWE's Night of Champions starts at 1 PM EST on Saturday and will stream live on Peacock.

What do you want to see next for Theory, and what will happen next with Pretty Deadly? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!