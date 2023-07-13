WWE's Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford Shine at the ESPYS

ESPN held the 2023 edition of The ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the stars all came out in their best looks for the event. That included four fan-favorite WWE Superstars, and they went all out with their ESPYS looks. The Man Becky Lynch and Seth Freakin Rollins hit the red carpet in a delightful video that has Rollins just being fantastic throughout. Lynch wore a gorgeous black and white outfit while Rollins had a black and silver suit that shined in the light, with his big black shades completing the look. The EST Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were not going to be outdone though.

Belair and Ford hit the red carpet as well, and Belair wore a stunning black dress that featured a white and black design between a bevy of black feathers in the top and skirt. Ford looked fantastic as well, with a black suit that also seems to have hints of brown or red in the textured design. At one point they all took a picture together, and Ford brought his sunglasses to the party too.

In the video with Lynch and Rollins, Lynch says "We are here at the ESPYs on the red carpet making statements!" Then Rollins is walking behind her swaying back and forth and being...well, classic Rollins. You can watch their walk on the red carpet in the video below.

The ESPY Awards are to celebrate excellence in sports performance yearly, and this year features a number of the sports world's biggest stars. The ESPYS also helps raise money for the V Foundation, which is a nonprofit founded by the late Jim Valvano that seeks to aid Cancer research. This year's ESPYS doesn't feature one host, but a number of presenters. That included Pat McAfee, who shouted out Lynch and Belair in the audience during his presentation. There are 22 awards up for grabs, and you can find some of the awards and their nominees below.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lionel Messi, Argentina

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Angel Reese, LSU Women's Basketball

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title, defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men's tennis, which dates to the 1800s

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories with her 87th win

Max Verstappen wins the Mexican Grand Prix, breaking the record for most wins in a season

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Leon Edwards, UFC – defeats Kamaru Usman by 5th-round KO to win UFC welterweight title, handing Usman his first UFC loss

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets – 2023 NBA Finals MVP

Lionel Messi, Argentina – 2022 World Cup Final – scored 2 goals and scored in the penalty shootout to win Man of the Match and he won the Golden Ball as FIFA's best player of the tournament

Rose Zhang, LPGA – defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole sudden death playoff, making history by winning by becoming the first woman in 72 years to win her first professional