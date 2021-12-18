WWE’s Brock Lesnar Attacks Roman Reigns after Bloodline Turns On Paul Heyman on SmackDown

Paul Heyman was waiting for the Tribal Chief all night since SmackDown started, and then the limousine drove up and instead of Reigns getting out it was Brock Lesnar. Lesnar said if he was doing a little more advocating tonight and Heyman said he was waiting for someone else. Lesnar asked if it was Reigns, and Heyman nodded yes. Lesnar then patted him on the shoulder and said “good luck with that.” Later in the show Reigns finally arrived and called Heyman into his office, and then both made their way to the ring, but nobody expected what was going to happen by the night’s end.

Reigns looked focused and The Usos joined them in the ring. Roman chants broke out and then Reigns took the mic, throwing out an acknowledge me to Chicago. He then received some more love and a few boos and then he said “Chicago you see, I said this before and I thought I made it clear. I don’t like it when my cousins lose.” He then put his hands on their shoulders and said “you know that right Jey? But we’re family, and we can get through anything because we’re blood.”

Reigns pointed to Heyman and said But you? You’re not my blood, and you should know better than anybody that I can’t have people disrespecting me because if you disrespect me you disrespect our entire family. So I’m going to ask you a few questions that I thought I already asked already, can I trust you wise man? I took a week off and I know everything that happens around here and last week you seemed a little shady to me. So let’s get this straight. Did you know that Brock was going to return at SummerSlam? Did you know Brock was going to be at Madison Square Garden? Did you know Brock’s suspension was going to be lifted?”

The crowd chanted “you screwed up” and Reigns said “Oh you damn right he screwed up. This is the most important question. Are you a special counsel, or are you an advocate?”

Heyman looked distressed as the crowd chanted advocate, and then he asked for a microphone. He had his hand over his face for a minute and then came back and looked up at Reigns and was going to speak, but then Reigns said “before you say anything I want you to acknowledge me with the truth. Why are you protecting Brock Lesnar from me?”

Heyman then said, “my Tribal Chief, I’m not protecting Brock Lesnar from you, I’m protecting you from Brock Lesnar.” Heyman looked upset and then Reigns hugged him and thanked him for his honestly He also thanked him for 40 years of his work with his family, but then he said “you’re fired.” He then walked out of the ring but turned around and hit a Superman Punch on Heyman.

He then asked for a chair and went to put it underneath Heyman’s head and asked for another one. He then went to slam it but Lesnar’s music hit and Reigns and the Usos stood waiting. Lesnar charged in and rolled through the Usos. He then picked up Jey and gave him an F5, and then followed it up with an F5 to Jimmy.

He then walked around the ring and faced off with Reigns until he ran in and ate a few chair shots to the back. Lesnar then managed to pick up Reigns and deliver an F5, and then he went back and delivered another one to Reigns to close out SmackDown.

It seems we now have our true sides in this battle, and Heyman is most assuredly now an advocate for Lesnar.

