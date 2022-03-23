WWE’s Bron Breakker Defeats Raw Superstar in Lead-Up to Stand & Deliver

Dolph Ziggler is the current NXT Champion, and he will be challenged by Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver for the title he technically never lost. Before he gets there though Ziggler’s Tag Team partner Robert Roode wanted his shot at the former NXT 2.0 Champion, and he got his chance during tonight’s NXT. After making his glorious entrance Breakker headed down to the ring with a smile and unafraid of Roode or Ziggler, who was standing at ringside for his Tag Team Partner. Roode has interfered in the last few dustups Ziggler has had in NXT, so you can’t expect anything different tonight from Ziggler.

Roode got the first hit in with a shoulder tackle knocking Breakker down, and he was doing some jumping jacks afterward and feeling confident. They jawed back and forth a bit and then Breakker knocked Roode down with little effort and returned the favor.

Roode kicked Breakker in the stomach and then hit him with some punches in the corner, and then he hit more punches before Breakker went on a flurry, evading Roode several times before picking up Roode and slamming him down effortlessly. Roode rolled out of the ring and Ziggler helped his friend, but Breakker came out and attacked Roode before rolling him back into the ring.

Roode pounced and hit Breakker with numerous kicks before hitting Breakker with a Suplex. Another one followed but then Breakker was up instantly and clotheslined Roode. He then charged forward but Roode got out of the way in time and Breakker crashed into the post. The referee noticed that Ziggler helped Roode get out of the way and kicked Ziggler out, sending him away from ringside.

Roode then hit Breakker in the throat and hit connected with some punches and a forearm before heading up top, connecting, and attempting a pin, but Breakker kicked out. Roode put pressure on Breakker’s shoulder and neck with a hold and then doubled down after Breakker almost got to his feet. Breakker came back with punches but Roode halted the comeback and slammed him down with a Neckbreaker.

Breakker gained a bit of momentum before getting a boot to the face, which Roode followed up with a Blockbuster before attempting a pin, but Breakker kicked out. Then Roode clotheslined Breakker before hitting an elbow drop, and he followed it up with some pushups, mocking Breakker. Breakker came back with punches to the stomach but Roode killed that momentum again with another Neckbreaker. Breakker kicked out of the pin attempt though, which started to frustrate Roode.

Roode then went up top again but Breakker got to his feet and punched Roode. Then he went up top and hit a few more punches, but Roode knocked him back down. Breakker was back up quickly though, and then he hit a huge Frankensteiner, sending Roode reeling. Breakker was holding his clavicle afterward, but that didn’t stop him from hitting a Belly to Belly with force. Roode returned the favor with a Spinebuster, but Breakker kicked out of the pin attempt.

Roode went for the Glorious DDT but Breakker slammed Roode down and charged up for his Finisher, but Roode scouted it with a knee to the face. Breakker slammed into Roode with a Spear and covered him but Roode kicked out at the very last minute. Breakker was back on his feet and he lifted Roode up but Roode got away. Roode then hit the Glorious DDT but was hurting afterward. He covered Breakker late, and Breakker kicked out at the last minute as a result.

Breakker and Roode traded punches and chops, and Roode seemed to get the upper hand but Breakker came back only to get hit with a shoulder. Roode went up top but Breakker caught him in mid-air and slammed him down for the pin and the win. Ziggler then surprised Breakker after the win and knocked him out and taunted him with the title.