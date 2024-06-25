WWE's Chelsea Green Reveals Which NXT Superstar She'd Like to Partner With

WWE's Chelsea Green wants to form an alliance with NXT superstar Arianna Grace. In May, Green returned to NXT for the first time since October where she faced Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. During her visit, she caught up with Grace and they embraced one another after their losses. The moment between the two got fans hoping for a potential tag team, as they not only have a lot of chemistry but their characters share a few similarities. Green has since agreed, believing that her and Grace could be a "good partnership."

"I really think that could be a good partnership," Green told Irish Wrestling And Entertainment. "Don't tell Piper. Maybe Piper could be our enforcer and we could be 'The Talkers' I think that could happen." Green and Niven have taken over the women's tag team division since they joined forces roughly a year ago. Not only have they held the tag team championships, but their longevity as a team despite both of them on the verge of being breakout singles stars is very impressive.

Grace began her wrestling career in 2020 and just a few short years later she joined WWE's NXT brand where she's become a stand out in the women's division with her beauty pageant gimmick. Green on the other hand has been in the wrestling business for years, first beginning her in-ring WWE career in 2018 under the NXT brand.

When she was originally released from WWE in 2020 she dominated the independent wrestling scene and made her return to IMPACT/TNA where she won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Deonna Purrazzo. Since her WWE return over a year ago now, she has accomplished so much on both WWE Raw and SmackDown, including winning championships and qualifying for this year's Money in the Bank ladder match where she looks to retrieve the briefcase for a future singles championship opportunity.

Green spoke to Comicbook back in February where she gave advice to her past self now having all of the knowledge that she's obtained throughout her career. "I think I would shake myself and say, 'you are going to end up at WWE. Stop stressing, stop stressing!' Because I really, and this is why I like to tell people my biggest piece of advice, is to just enjoy the journey," Green said. "It sounds so hokey, but I wish I had enjoyed the journey these past 10 years to get to WWE more. I wish I had stopped and looked around and smelled the roses and everything else because that is what makes me special now being in WWE. Everyone can be a wrestler. Everyone can try to do that. Everyone can try to go in the indies or try to make a name for themselves, whatever, but it's those stops that I made along the way, all the other companies to get to WWE that now makes me unique, makes me special, makes my fan base come along for the ride and support me now that I am thriving in WWE. But I mean, when you're in it, [it's] easier said than done. Because when you're in it, you're in it. And you just have one goal in mind."

