WWE’s Cody Rhodes Agrees to Bloodline Rules Stipulation at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes will once again have to overcome The Bloodline at SummerSlam, but this is far from the same Bloodline he faced to become Undisputed WWE Champion. This time around he isn’t facing Roman Reigns, but the new self-appointed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa, and Sikoa has recruited a whole new group to regain the Titles The Bloodline once held. Tonnight’s SmackDown featured a last face-to-face meeting between Rhodes and Sikoa before SummerSlam, and Rhodes made it clear that while he will go through the Bloodline once more, he isn’t giving any sort of respect to Sikoa or his Title. That led Sikoa to challenge Rhodes to a Bloodline Rules match, just like the one held at WrestleMania, and after Rhodes took a shot at every other member, he accepted Sikoa’s challenge.

Self Appointed Tribal Chief

Rhodes said, “I see it. Chip on your shoulder. You’re a little brother right? I’m a little brother too. It’s not easy what you’ve been trying to do, becoming the Tribal Chief and get what you’re after. From a distance I almost admire it. Once all the cinema that the Bloodline is so famous for is over, there’s an old expression in the wrestling business, the bell’s gonna ring, and when it rings, you’re gonna find this out. That you have nothing to lose and I everything on the line…” Sikoa interrupted, saying, “Are you done? Are you? Because you are wasting my time, and I am running out of patience right now. Just like your title reign, tomorrow night at SummerSlam.” Rhodes was far from done though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m not done, you’re a self-appointed Tribal Chief. I stand here the actual WWE Champion. I stand here atop WWE. I sit on a throne, a throne I once broke, and I sit there in deep emotional debt to those who helped me accomplish my goals. Men like Randy Orton Men like Kevin Owens. If I lose at SummerSlam, if I lose to you, I can’t repay that debt. I intend to pay those men back with blood. What I did to your cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, in a bloodline rules match,” Rhodes said.

Bloodline Rules

Sikoa said, “Bloodline rules huh? Bloodlines rules match, you keep bringing that up. When you beat him at WrestleMania, he was a Tribal Chief that was weak. You see me Cody, I’m not weak. As a matter of fact, I’m the opposite, I’m dangerous. Tomorrow night at SummerSlam, I’m going to show you how dangerous I am. Let’s put your money whereyour mouth is alright? Let’s make tomorrow night, a bloodline rules match, again.” Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa all came out of the crowd to surround the ring.

Rhodes then directly addressed every member of The Bloodline, including Fatu, who he likely shocked when he said, “I ain’t scared of you either you dumb son of a b****. Tomorrow night, Cleveland, SummerSlam, you want a Bloodline Rules match, it’s probably not the smartest decision I’ve ever made, but it’s the only decision I can make. I accept. And since the Tribal Chief’s not here, I’ll settle for the wannabe,” Rhodes said.

SummerSlam Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Gunther

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins)

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (C) vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. LA Knight

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

Are you excited for SummerSlam? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarc!