WWE's The Creed Brothers Retain NXT Tag Team Championships

✖

After being confronted by Malik Blade and Edris Enofe last week, Diamond Mine's The Creed Brothers granted them an NXT Tag Team Championship match on tonight's NXT, and The Creed Brothers were not looking for their Title reign to end early. Blade and Enofe were more than up for the challenge though, giving the Creed Brothers all they had and more and even coming close to taking the win at several points. The experience and teamwork between Julius and Brutus Creed though was too much to overcome, and after a devastating sequence it was Julius and Brutus who stood tall as Champions.

Brutus picked up Blade but Blade got around him and attempted to cover him, but he kicked out. Brutus then tried to keep Blade down but Blade kept almost getting free. He was able to buy some space eventually but Brutus then threw him into the Creed Brothers' corner. Julius was in next and he knocked Blade down but got arm dragged twice, allowing Blade to tag in Enofe. They slammed Julius into the corner turnbuckle and went for the cover, but Julius kicked out.

Enofe demonstrated an impressive takdedown before locking in a submission, and Julius had to struggle to get his shoulders up, though he powered out enough to almost pin Enofe. Julius then tagged in Brutus and then picked him up for a tag team combo into a cover, but Enofe kicked out. Brutus locked in a hold around the neck of Enofe to wear him down, managing to get him to one knee.

Enofe hit a Northern Lights Suplex and tagged in Blade, though Blade was met by Brutus, who knocked him down and then tagged Julius in. Julius and Brutus kept tagging in and knocking down Blade before Brutus went for the cover, though Blade kicked out. Julius tagged in again and Brutus slammed Julius into Blade. Julius grabbed hold of Blade's foot to keep him from tagging in Enofe, though Blade pushed him into his corner to get the tag.

Julius was moving like a freight train but Enofe brought it to a halt, and then the Creed Brothers launched both Blade and Enofe over the top rope to the floor below. Once back int eh ring Enofe tried to get something rolling but Julius tagged in Brutus to halt the momentum. Enofe kept trying to get things moving and he finally knocked Brutus back with a knee to the head. After tagging in Blade they teamed up to knock back Brutus and go for the cover, but he kicked out.

Blade managed to pick up Brutus and slam him down before tagging in Enofe, who went up top and hit a flying elbow into a cover, but Julius broke it up. Julius was tagged in and cleared out Blade and then slammed down Enofe, but Blade managed to tag in without Julius seeing it and knocked Julius back several times, completing the run with a dropkick. Blade then went back up top for a splash but Julius caught him and tagged in Brutus. Julius then slammed Blade down twice, clearing the lane for a clothesline from Brutus, and that was all she wrote, giving them the win.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!