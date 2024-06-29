WWE's LA Knight Gets Help from NBA Star to Clinch Spot at Money in the Bank

WWE's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match added one more superstar to the mix during tonight's SmackDown after a thrilling battle between Logan Paul, Santos Escobar, and LA Knight. Paul and Knight already had a rivalry going into this match, and that would certainly factor into the finish. All three superstars had their close calls, but it was Knight who would pin Paul to get the big win and secure his spot at Money in the Bank. The match also featured appearances by NBA stars Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), who would then end up in the ring before all was said and done.

Knight vs Paul vs Escobar

(Photo: WWE)

Knight got off to a hot start, knocking Escobar and Paul back and jumping between them. He got knocked down though and both Escobar and Paul looked to keep him that way. They alternating attacks but their egos cut their alliance short, with Paul throwing Escobar out of the ring and going after Knight himself.

Knight came back and hit a dropkick through the ropes to knock Escobar back before hitting a shoulder tackle from the ropes to nock Paul to the mat. Knight then connected with a host of strikes to Paul's head but got rocked by a kick to the head from Paul shortly after. Paul then hit a big face first slam on Knight, causing him to roll out of the ring, but Paul was in pursuit, hitting a crossbody after jumping over the ropes. Escobar then hit a dropkick of his own through the ropes, knocking Paul to the floor.

After the break, Knight and Escobar battled in the ring, and Escobar hit a hurricanrana into a cover attempt, only for Paul to break it up. Paul then accidentally threw Escobar on top of Knight for an impromptu cover, but Paul caught it in time and broke it up. Paul tried another cover but that didn't work either, so he focused back on Knight. They traded strikes but Knight got the best of the exchange, ending it with a leg sweep.

Knight hit Escobar with a DDT and then dodged a splash from Paul. Knight then hit the slam on Paul but got rocked with a running knee strike. Escobar picked up Knight but Knight countered and slammed him down and then hit the elbow drop. Escobar hit the Phantom Driver into a pin but Paul broke it up. Paul then connected with several chops on Escobar and Escobar fired right tack with chops of his own. Escobar hit a kick to the chest but Knight was back up and then brought Escobar down with a suplex. Paul then went up top and hit the swanton on Knight into a cover, but Knight kicked out right before the 3-count.

NBA Reinforcements

(Photo: wwe)

Paul called Tyrese Haliburton over and grabbed some brass knuckles from the crowd. Then Jalen Brunson came in and interrupted him, and that bought time for Escobar to hit Paul. Knight hit a BFT on Escobar but then Knight reversed a move and rolled up Paul, getting the pin and the win. Knight now moves on to the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Haliburton then joined Paul in the ring and had the brass knuckles with him, with Paul also surrounding Knight. Brunson then had a chair in his hands and brought it into the ring to chase them off.

