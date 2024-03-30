WWE SmackDown: Final Two Teams Qualify for WrestleMania Six-Pack Ladder Match

On WWE SmackDown the final two teams heading to WrestleMania for the six-pack ladder match were decided. New Catch Republic and Legado Del Fantasma as well as the Street Profits and Grayson Waller and Austin Theory battled it out for a shot at the Judgment Day's tag team titles. The other teams that have qualified include the New Day, The Miz and R-Truth, and DIY.

The Street Profits, Waller and Theory kicked off the final two matches of the tournament. Montez Ford and Waller start things off as Waller distracts Ford and pushes him into his team's corner. they do some brief double teaming but as Ford heads to the outside, Waller follows. He is instead met with Dawkins who spears him. Back from commercial, Waller and Theory have taken back control of the match with Dawkins now in their corner. Waller heads to the top but Dawkins catches him with a T-Bone suplex. He is able to get a tag to Ford who is now in the ring with Theory.

THEY WANT THE SMOKE! 🔥



The #StreetProfits and @_Theory1 & @GraysonWWE all have their sights set on #WrestleMania... but only ONE TEAM is going!



Ford hits a moonsault for a two count and just like that, the Street Profits are back in the fold. Ford heads to the top while Dawkins holds Theory up for a blockbuster followed by Dawkins going for the sit up powerbomb. Ford tries to head back up top but a video plays of Bobby Lashley and B-Fab knocked out with the room in disarray. They have Dawkins distracted as he walks up the ramp. Meanwhile, Ford gets taken out by Theory with the A-Town Down off the distraction. It allows Theory to pin Ford for a three count. Theory and Waller will head to Mania!

The celebration doesn't last long as AOP attack the Street Profits post-match with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in tow. They give a supercollider to the Street Profits. Lashley makes it to ringside and goes in for a fight. He takes down Kross but is overwhelmed by AOP. He refuses to give up the fight as AOP hold him back while Kross delivers a strike to the back of his neck. Kross says Lashley "failed" the Street Profits and himself. While the Street Profits didn't qualify for the ladder match which has become a match type that's synonymous with the team, they will likely still be part of the show as the storyline with The Final Testament continues to heat up.

It's time for New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma! Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are getting battered by Angel and Berto. Dunne gets kicks and strikes to his chest from Angel. However, he recovers with a snap German suplex, allowing him to tag Bate into the match. Bate immediately goes after Berto a running shooting star press and a European uppercut. Angel and Berto regain control and isolate Bate after they kick Dunne out of the ring. They aren't quite able to get the pin but they stay on him, trapping him on the top turnbuckle. They grab him and press him, throwing him down to the mat. Dunne saves the match with a pin and Bate gives Angel an uppercut. This allows them to hit the BirmingHammer for the win.