WWE's Mandy Rose Overcomes Haunted House Brawl to Retain NXT Women's Title at Halloween Havoc

It was time for the NXT Women's Championship match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre, but things didn't start in the traditional way. After taking Rose away from the house of horrors, which fans saw earlier in the event, Fyre arrived at the event and went to get Rose out of the car, but she had already made it out of the other side. Fyre caused her and then dragged her into the ring, and then things would only get more chaotic from there. Throughout the match, Fyre had Rose on the ropes, but Toxic Attraction would make all the difference, and at a key moment they would knock the referee out to help Rose. Rose would capitalize and hit Fyre with a running knee, and that was what she needed to get the pin and the win, retaining her NXT Women's Championship.

Rose would come back from her early rough start, knocking Fyre down to the floor. Rose then slammed her head into the announcer's table several times and then brought her into the ring to hit a Samoan Drop. She went for the cover but Fyre kicked out. Rose would take control of the match for a while, keeping Fyre off balance, but then Fyre would make a comeback and put Rose on her heels only for Rose to catch Fyre and slam her down for another cover attempt, though she would kick out. Rose went for a finisher but Fyre countered and then brought Rose down hard on the mat into a cover of her own, but Rose kicked out.

Fyre went up top and hit the Swanton but before the referee could hit the three count Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne pulled the referee out of the ring. Fyre knocked them both to the floor and then hit Rose with another slam and a cover, but the referee was still down on the outside. Fyre was clearly frustrated and went to wake up the referee.

Fyre helped him in the ring but when he was crawling in there Jayne and Dolin kicked Fyre. Then Rose took advantage and hit a running knee on Fyre, and after the cover, Rose would retain her NXT Women's Championship. You can find the full results and card for Halloween Havoc below.

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) def. Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Wes Lee def. Oro Mensah, Wes Lee, Von Wagner, and Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez def. Cora Jade

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews def. Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed def. Damon Kemp

