WWE’s Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest Set to Tag Team at Bash in Berlin

At WWE‘s SummerSlam event, the Judgment Day officially turned on the only two remaining original members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. While Dominik Mysterio aligning with Liv Morgan was shocking — but not at all surprising — Finn Balor’s betrayal over Priest was something fans didn’t see coming. The “new” Judgment Day may appear to be standing strong without their heavy hitters, however it’s clear their feud is far from over. After the Judgment Day’s assault on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest on WWE Raw this week, a tag team match was made for Bash in Berlin in just a few weeks with Priest and Ripley finally getting their hands on Morgan and Mysterio.

Ripley had attempted to give Dom the Riptide but Morgan was able to make the save and pull him out of the ring to thwart things for now. Whenever it does happen, however, they may want to ensure the roof doesn’t come off the building. After the second fight of the night, Cathy Kelly caught up with the “Terror Twins” to get their reactions to what happened. Ripley explained that she can’t wait to get her hands on them, and it’s going to be absolute “brutality.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Two weeks in a row, this ‘Judgement Lame’ tried to take us out five on two, and they couldn’t. Now, what do you think’s gonna happen two on two? Dom and Liv, they’re gonna get what’s coming to them. They think this is a game, they think we’re gonna take it easy, they’re gonna feel pain like never before. Come Bash in Berlin, we’re gonna bash their brains in.”

Bash in Berlin will also include a title match between Gunther and Randy Orton who earned the opportunity after he was pinned but his shoulder was clearly off the mat which the referee didn’t see at the time. Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam from Priest thanks to Balor’s assistance. Orton aims for it to be Gunther’s first and last title defense so he can become a 15-time World Champion.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are also heating things back up after Punk’s loss to “The Scottish Warrior” at SummerSlam. He took his eyes off of him and was more concerned with the bracelet which allowed McIntyre to use a cheap shot to set him up for the Claymore. On Raw, Punk returned — despite lying about his travel woes — and beat McIntyre with his own belt.

WWE Bash in Berlin streams live on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.