Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest Flatten the “New” Judgment Day on WWE Raw

WWE Raw opened with former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley who had a lot to get off her chest about what happened at WWE SummerSlam. Not only did she lose out on winning the title back, she lost her entire Judgment Day stable outside of Damian Priest. Priest is in the same boat as Ripley as he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther because of Finn Balor. Ripley was blindsided by Dominik Mysterio who made his choice to align with Morgan in the end.

After voicing her frustrations with all of the aforementioned, the crowd booing signals Mysterio and Morgan aren’t far behind. If Ripley wants to know why he left her for Morgan, it was because he’s a “man” and thinks he deserves to be treated like one. Mysterio claims that instead of letting him be himself, Ripley tried to change him and it was embarrassing to call her “Mami.” Ripley responds that she’s proud of him and watching him grow into the man he is today, it’s one of her biggest accomplishments. But if he wants to make hims own decisions, the problem is it’s the last decision she plans on letting him make. Morgan cuts in to tell her everything Ripley loves now belongs to her.

However, Ripley doesn’t think that’s the case. She’s taken a lot of her “weak links” (seemingly referring to the other members of Judgment Day) but the thing she did wrong was she left her standing and if she wants her to stop she’s gonna have to kill her. Ripley adds that she’s glad Morgan loves the sound of her own voice so much because they were able to find exactly where they were. Ripley recently told ComicBook that she would “love” to go up against Morgan in a Hell in a Cell match and given how fiery this feud has become very quickly, it doesn’t seem entirely out of the question.

Priest pops up behind them and goes after Mysterio who high-tails it through the crowd. Priest gets Mysterio in the ring and attempts to chokeslam him however Carlito, who has a match with Priest, tries to save Mysterio to no avail. When the show comes back from commercial, Priest shows off his skills, unloading on Carlito with a huge broken arrow, sending him halfway across the ring. He gives him a clothesline, turning him inside out and flattening him with the South of Heaven chokeslam for the win.

JD McDonagh attacks Priest from behind allowing the rest of Judgment Day to take him out. Ripley comes for the save, cornering Balor who sneaks out of the ring. Mysterio tries to take out both of them but gets caught by Priest and then Ripley who goes for the Riptide. Morgan pulls him off the ropes as the “new” Judgment Day regroups on the ramp.

