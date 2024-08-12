WWE Reportedly Looking to Rebrand Judgment Day Stable

In 2022 WWE Hall of Famer Edge founded the dominant Judgment Day stable which has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. In the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, Edge turned heel on AJ Styles, his opponent, and debuted a new theme song — “The Other Side” by Alter Bridge, the anthem of Judgment Day. He defeated Styles with help from Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley joined the fray just a month later. When Balor was introduced to the group, shortly after Edge was kicked out, blindsided by the rest of the members. They’ve earned several accolades together in their two year run, including the men’s Money in the Bank winner, several men’s Tag Team Championship runs, the NXT North American Championship and the Women’s World Championship.

At WWE SummerSlam, the once bonded group finally fell apart as Mysterio was first to turn on Ripley, aligning with current Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Priest was furious by this, looking for Mysterio ahead of his title match. Ultimately he was also blindsided by his friend Balor who prevented him from retaining the World Heavyweight Championship, allowing Gunther to finally hold a world title in WWE. With the group against Ripley and Priest a.k.a. the Terror Twins, there are officially no original members of Judgment Day left.

Comprised of Morgan, Mysterio, Carlito, JD McDonagh and Balor, a new group means they’ll need a new name to call themselves. At first they were calling themselves the “New Judgment Day” but that hasn’t seemed to be sticking. WrestleVotes reports that WWE is currently in the midst of changing the name going forward. One sources claims the essence of the group will remain but currently they are leaning toward the stable name “Street Trash.”

The pivot is an interesting one, as Gunther called Priest that leading up to their title match at SummerSlam. Many fans don’t seem keen on the idea, with saying on X that it sounds like a placeholder until Priest and Ripley defeat them. “‘Street Trash’ screams “we’re feuding with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley until they beat us and then the group is dead,” one user wrote.

It will be interesting to see where the group goes from here, given their entire ethos is not having a clear leader. The whole reason Priest was kicked out was because he began to exude leadership traits which didn’t sit right with the others. Even though there isn’t clear leadership, Balor certainly steps up to the plate most of the time and he seems primed to get another big push in the near future.

