CM Punk Surprises Drew McIntyre With Sneak Attack on WWE RAW

Randy Orton and Gunther had a stare down on WWE Raw ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at Bash in Berlin in just a few weeks. Though Orton is on the SmackDown brand, he earned the opportunity after a false finish at King of the Ring saw Gunther get a #1 contenders opportunity. In the middle of their showdown, Drew McIntyre’s music hit and he made his way to the ring with a microphone in hand. Earlier in the show he planted seeds for a potential title match as he feels he’s been “screwed” time and time again.

McIntyre ripped his shirt off, seemingly getting ready for a fight, as Orton RKO’d Gunther while he was distracted. McIntyre then took off his belt to use as a weapon as CM Punk, who was previously said to be dealing with travel woes, hit him with a sneak attack. He attempted to retrieve his AJ and Larry bracelet from McIntyre’s wrist but his plan was thwarted by the Scottish wrestler. The two men finally faced off against one another at WWE SummerSlam where McIntyre came out victorious due to special guest referee Seth Rollins. He was able to hit punk with a low blow and go for the claymore. While he appears to have put that in the past after defeating him Punk has not.

Punk grabbed his belt and began whipping McIntyre all around the ring, sending him high-tailing it out of there through the crowd bracelet and all. He stood tall with the belt in hand, ready for whatever retaliation may come his way. The rematch certainly needs a big stipulation given how personal the feud has gotten between both men. In a backstage segment, Punk revealed he lied about his travel issues to pull a fast one on McIntyre, also hinting at a potential strap match as he eyed the belt in hand.

The last time Punk was involved in a strap match was 2008 against Umaga at WWE Extreme Rules which was Umaga’s final match in WWE. The strap stipulation has only been used a handful of times, but it’s something McIntyre is also familiar with. In 2022 he was defeated by Karrion Kross using the match type at Extreme Rules.

As Seth Rollins is currently out battling injuries once again, it will allow the focus to get back on Punk and McIntyre so they can finally tie up their feud which was been brewing since Punk’s return to WWE last November. After an injury at the Royal Rumble, he was forced to remain on the shelf, but made several televised appearances to keep up his storylines.

