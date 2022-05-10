WWE Fans Have Some Thoughts About Edge's New Judgment Day Haircut
Edge has now seemingly fully formed his new The Judgment Day faction, and with it has debuted a brand new haircut on WWE Monday Night Raw! Ever since Edge started to turn more into his darker new character, fans have seen his presentation change and grow more elaborate. Things started to build even further with the addition of Damien Priest to his side, and thus it was soon confirmed that they were going to be a new faction dubbed "The Judgment Day." Following the events of WrestleMania Backlash, now this faction has reached a new form and with it a new look for Edge.
During his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash, it was revealed that Rhea Ripley had officially joined the Judgment Day faction and was made the third member of the dark new group. With this trio seemingly reaching its full form with the addition of this new member, the presentation for the faction had changed as Edge appeared on Monday Night Raw to unleash his new self. Not only did Rhea and Priest change up their looks for this new faction, but Edge had revealed he cut his long flowing locks as well. Check it out:
🚨 NEW HAIRCUT ALERT 🚨@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VuQmZ9pto1— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
Edge's hair has been a mainstay ever since he returned to the WWE for his return run, and this haircut signifies not only his new character, but the further dive into his new heel persona. It's gotten fans thinking some major thoughts about how he looks with it, his new resemblance to Rhea's own makeover, and more! Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Edge's new haircut for The Judgment Day!
How Dare They Boo!
prevnext
How dare these people boo Edge's fantastic new haircut #WWERaw— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) May 10, 2022
Lemme Get That Uhhhhh
prevnext
edge said lemme get ‘the rhea ripley’ haircut now that she’s apart of judgement day pic.twitter.com/bVb3vp0i6V— DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 (@deonteddj) May 10, 2022
Unholy Thoughts
prevnext
Edge’s new haircut… I have many thoughts and none are holy— Adriana🌸 (@trulyadriana) May 10, 2022
Embarrassing!
prevnext
Edge copied rheas haircut embarrassing— scoop🏳️🌈🤭 (@RiptideMyFace) May 10, 2022
Nice Haircut!
prevnext
Nice new haircut Edge!😈 #WWERaw #JudgmentDay pic.twitter.com/jJhS7Sb1Hf— AJ's University of Nerds and Geeks!❤️⭐️️🌈🌻 (@AjBlueBayBelt) May 10, 2022
Is Damien Getting One Next?
prevnext
I like that Edge and Rhea have the same haircut.
Will be disappointed if Damien follow suit. #WWERaw— Jay (@FatuousLadyJ) May 10, 2022
Wow!
prevnext
Edge 💕with his new haircut..ok now 😈🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PyHIt4oqQt— QtpieJillybeans💝(#KrossCult) (@jillsteet05) May 10, 2022
He's All In!
prevnext
Edge got a hair cut. He’s all in on this new character. He’s about to cook up something legendary with this run #WWERaw— JDejuan2 🥋 (@JDejuan2) May 10, 2022
Wait a Minute Now
prevnext
why has edge copied rhea’s haircut hold awn now pic.twitter.com/hwUd5LFXbA— mol (@rheariptide) May 10, 2022
He Has to Look the Part!
prev
Edge got a haircut. No more long hair. Hey gotta look the role as the leader of a modern satanic cult..lol.— Kev Castle- Yeah That Guy (@KevZCastle) May 10, 2022