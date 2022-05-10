WWE Fans Have Some Thoughts About Edge's New Judgment Day Haircut

Edge has now seemingly fully formed his new The Judgment Day faction, and with it has debuted a brand new haircut on WWE Monday Night Raw! Ever since Edge started to turn more into his darker new character, fans have seen his presentation change and grow more elaborate. Things started to build even further with the addition of Damien Priest to his side, and thus it was soon confirmed that they were going to be a new faction dubbed "The Judgment Day." Following the events of WrestleMania Backlash, now this faction has reached a new form and with it a new look for Edge.

During his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash, it was revealed that Rhea Ripley had officially joined the Judgment Day faction and was made the third member of the dark new group. With this trio seemingly reaching its full form with the addition of this new member, the presentation for the faction had changed as Edge appeared on Monday Night Raw to unleash his new self. Not only did Rhea and Priest change up their looks for this new faction, but Edge had revealed he cut his long flowing locks as well. Check it out:

Edge's hair has been a mainstay ever since he returned to the WWE for his return run, and this haircut signifies not only his new character, but the further dive into his new heel persona. It's gotten fans thinking some major thoughts about how he looks with it, his new resemblance to Rhea's own makeover, and more! Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Edge's new haircut for The Judgment Day!