WWE's Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Clear the Air in Epic SmackDown Face-Off

WWE's Bad Blood will be in Cody Rhodes hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and that homecoming will bring something quite unexpected for the Undisputed WWE Champion, as he will be teaming up with his former nemesis Roman Reigns. They will be taking on Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline in a Tag Team match, and tonight they met on the field ahead of their impending team-up. This was quite the cinematic showdown, impressively conveying the intensity without any sort of crowd. The two superstars had differing opinions on who could claim Atlanta as their city, but they were able to come to an agreement, with Reigns giving his word to Rhodes so Rhodes could have his back at Bad Blood, though there was a catch.

Face to Face

(Photo: WWE)

The two superstars met on the field face to face, and Reigns started things off. "You see the ground you stand on? Everything you put your eyes on in here, it's mine. Years ago I shed blood, sweat, and tears on this field, many times. So that means this is my field, and if this is my field, this is my stadium, and if this is my stadium, you better believe this is my city. What have you done for my city?"



Rhodes took a moment before responding. "Seven cars. Subtle. Your stadium. You know what's on the other side of this stadium? Techwood Studios. Down the street, Center Stage. Just that way, what we used to call the Omni, now State Farm Arena. Multiple generations of my family have bled for this city. You played football here and went back to the beach. Thank you. This is my home."

The Pressure Is On You Now

(Photo: WWE)

"This is your home. Why don't we just cut to the chase? Enough of the history lesson, why don't we get down to the facts here? You signed yourself into a lose-lose situation. you have everything to lose, and you're dealing with a whole situation with people who have nothing to lose. Take me for example. They took Jimmy from me. They took my wiseman. They took my Bloodline, and they took my Ula Fala. I don't have anything to lose. For the first time in a long time, there's no weight on my neck. It's on yours. I'm a man with no country now," Reigns said.



"You're telling me this like, I'm supposed to be surprised. I told you before WrestleMania the first go-round that you would be standing here like you are now, a Cheif without a Tribe. They took Jimmy. They took your wiseman. They took the Ula Fala. Really think you've got nothing to lose, 'cause I see that situation and I will raise you another," Rhodes said. "Take a look atround WWE. Take a good look. We already got a Tribal Chief, it's not you. And we have a WWE Champion. It's not you. So if you can't even beat your own Bloodline, who is standing here right now? I'll tell you who. It's not the biggest box office attraction in the history of WWE. It's not that guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer, no. It's the guy they used to call Roman Reigns."

Reigns said, "What do you want. Just tell me what you want", and Rhodes replied, "What do I want? I want your word. I want your word that you will have my back so that I can have yours." Reigns agreed but had one stipulation. "I'll give you my word. I'll have your back. Just understand this. When it's all done, I'm taking back what's mine." Rhodes then got in his face and said, "It's not yours to take."

What did you think of the confrontation, and who made the best argument of the night? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!