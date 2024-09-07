WWE Says Farewell to FOX Era on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown marked the end of an era, closing out a five-year run of SmackDown on FOX. Next week SmackDown will move to its new home on USA Network, one part of several shifts in WWE's programming over the next few months. SmackDown is actually moving back home, as it left USA Network in 2019 when it made the agreement with FOX, and next week will mark the blue brand's return to USA's airwaves. During the show WWE put together a video celebrating their time with FOX, and a few other superstars chimed in on the big farewell too.

A Thrilling Five Years

(Photo: WWE)

Back in 2019 WWE was in a much different place, both internally and externally, but it didn't hinder WWE's ability to make a substantial $205 million dollar deal annually with FOX. WWE put together a video package showing some of the memorable moments over those five years, which included The Rock's memorable exchange with The Man Becky Lynch and King Corbin, as well as Roman's many victories and the rollercoaster ride of moments during the first parts of The Bloodline saga.

Other big moments highlighted included Bayley's heel turn and the attack on the Bayley Buddies as well as her Ding Dong Hello show, though we also saw Gunther crowned as Intercontinental Champion, Charlotte Flair's surprise Title win, the reunion between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and more recent moments like Cody Rhodes' Championship celebration, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's team-up, and the rise of LA Knight.

Thank You

The official WWE on FOX Twitter account shared a big Thank You to the WWE fans, sharing a photo celebrating Roman Reigns that said, Thank you, WWE Universe!". The photo itself, which you can find right here, also features the text "Thank You! Then. Now, Forever. Together."

Also worthy of note is something pointed out by @TannyWrestling, who noticed that both the first episode of SmackDown on FOX and this final episode featured Bayley. At the beginning of this era, Bayley was still in the Hugger phase of her persona, and as time went on would then become the Role Model and deliver a phenomenal heel run.

These days she's back to being a babyface and is coming off of a successful run as Women's Champion, and she even got a big win during tonight's match with Tiffany Stratton. Hayley acknowledged the journey over these past five years and thanked SmackDown on FOX for the ride on Twitter, writing, "Thank you #Smackdown on Fox! It's been an amazing 5 years! ❤️".

Now WWE SmackDown heads to USA Network for the beginning of a new era, and we can't wait to see what happens next. If this last five years was anything to go by, we are in for some unforgettable moments from here on out.

What did you think of the WWE on FOX era? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!