Roxanne Perez Reveals Thoughts on her WWE NXT run so far

Roxanne Perez hit the ground running from the moment she stepped foot in WWE NXT, and so far has already attained Championship gold when she became one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Cora Jade. Since then Jade turned on her former best friend and has become her main rival, though Perez still has her eyes on the main prize, the NXT Women's Championship. Perez recently spoke to Denise Salcedo all about her time in NXT so far and what it's been like being a part of WWE, and in some ways, it is still all quite surreal.

"I feel like it's so surreal, honestly. I still have moments almost every day, I'm like driving to the PC and I'm like, 'Wait, I'm a WWE Superstar. This is crazy.' But yeah, I still feel like a little kid every single day that I go to work. I feel like everything has been happening so fast, but I feel like everything happens the way it's meant to happen. It's so cool getting to work with Shawn Michaels. Literally the first time that I met him, I was like a little kid. I was like, 'Oh my god, don't cry, don't cry.' But yeah, it's so cool. He's awesome, he's helped me so much, and Matt Bloom, he's like our head coach there, and he's been so awesome," Perez said.

Perez has also enjoyed getting to work with friends she previously worked with on the independent scene. "Just like the environment there and all the girls that I get to work with. I get to work some of the girls that I knew from the indies like Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, so yeah, it's really cool," Perez said.

"It's crazy, it's surreal because I'm only 20, so I have done a lot in my wrestling career, but it's so surreal to me because I would have never thought that, when I was younger, I always knew like okay, I'm gonna be a WWE Superstar. There was no ifs, ands or buts about it. I was like I don't how I'm gonna do it, but I'm gonna do it. But I never thought that I would be friggin' NXT Women's Tag Team Champion within like four months," Perez said.

"Honestly, I don't know, it just feels like my love for WWE and this business, it just makes the little 10-year-old me so so happy and proud because I just never would have thought that all of this would be happening so, so fast, but I'm thankful," Perez said.

Perez will next face Jade at NXT Heatwave, which takes place next Tuesday, August 16th.

