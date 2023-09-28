WWE's Shawn Michaels Addresses Gable Steveson's Status with NXT

Earlier this year Gable Steveson made his in-ring WWE NXT debut at The Great American Bash against Baron Corbin, and it was part of what was thought to be a longer run in NXT. Since then though Steveson hasn't reappeared on NXT TV, and reports stated that Steveson had also been removed from the NXT roster. During the NXT No Mercy Conference Call, ComicBook.com asked NXT's Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels if Steveson will continue to be involved in NXT, and it seems there are still plans to use him moving forward.

"We certainly have every intention yes, of using Gable. Gable has obviously a number of outside commitments and it's just me trying to figure out what's the best way I can work with that with him," Michaels said. "I obviously don't ever want to get in the way of any of his personal goals, so that's what we're doing now, is just trying to find out."

"We've had him on live events, which have been just fantastic down here in South Florida and central Florida, but just making sure that I know and get his schedule as best organized as we can and then sit down with him and figure out how we want to map things out going into the future," Michaels said. "But no, everything's just been fantastic. He's just sometimes a pretty busy young man and so I want to do everything I can to be conscious of that and work with him in the best way possible going forward."

Steveson's role in NXT wasn't planned out, but once it came up as a possibility it didn't take long for things to move ahead. "So look I will say this, as to your point, he has been here in the WWE for a while. He has been down here for a bit. I will be straightforward and honest, and again, like always, I never know if I'm supposed to say stuff or not. He had been here, and I wanted to know if we could do something with this guy. I want to get him into the mix, can I do that? Sometimes people fall under different genres, different rules. I don't ask a ton of questions, but he is someone if we could do it, let's do it," Michaels said.

"So I brought it up and I got the go-ahead. Like you said, a bit abrupt, but let's see how it works," Michaels said. "I think he has, obviously, he's an incredibly intelligent and talented young man, so let's get him to work. He's another guy, following in the footsteps of someone like a Kurt Angle, and I'd want to get out there right away and see if I could be as good as Kurt was, or better. So I got the green light and we're doing it, and I'm excited about what he can bring to the table in NXT."

WWE NXT No Mercy Card

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Butch

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Tony D'Angelo and Stacks (C) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Bron Breakker vs Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

WWE No Mercy kicks off at 8 PM EST on Saturday, September 30th, and will stream live on Peacock.

Are you excited for No Mercy? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!