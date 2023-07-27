WWE is Reviving Another Classic Pay-Per-View This September

Shawn Michaels announced during a media conference call on Thursday that WWE is reviving another classic pay-per-view for the NXT brand this September — No Mercy. The show was originally an annual pay-per-view on WWE's schedule from 1999-2008 and was briefly brought back for 2016-17 before being shelved again. The show will take place at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 30. NXT's next big event, NXT: The Great American Bash, takes place this Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas.

As for the main roster, WWE has announced four more 2023 pay-per-views following August's SummerSlam show (taking place a week from Saturday in Detroit). That includes Payback at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (Sept. 2), Fastlane at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (Oct. 7), an unnamed Saudi Arabia event on Nov. 4 and Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois. Stay tuned for full coverage of all those events and more!

NXT: The Great American Bash (2023) Card



NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Tag Team Championships: Gallus vs. The D'Angelo Family

NXT Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hall

NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

(Kickoff) Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. The Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend)

Rey Mysterio Threatens to Beat Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship

One of the most surprising matches booked for Sunday's pay-per-view is a title match between newly-crowned NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Mustafa Ali. Mysterio has already escaped a few title defenses on SmackDown and Raw and his legendary father, Rey Mysterio, recently teased the idea that he'll go after his son's title if he gets the chance.

"The fact that he's succeeding and becoming his own person, he's already his own person. You don't know how many times I would have loved to call him up and say, 'Congratulations, son, you're really killing it.' But it hurts," Rey recently said on The Bump. "Unfortunately, I can't do it, and that really hurts. I wish things would be different. But as a father, despite our differences. I'm extremely proud of what he's doing and what he's conquering. He just better not step in the ring with me because I will take that North American Title."