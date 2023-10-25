WWE’s Shotzi Reveals Amazing Hellraiser Pinhead Costume at NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE got things started quickly on the first night of a two-week NXT Halloween Havoc, and Havoc hosts Shotzi and Scarlett went all out for the special occasion. Both superstars attended in full costume, but Shotzi’s look captured much of the attention, as she brought her own version of a horror icon to life in the ring. Shotzi is a well-known horror fan, and so for this year’s Halloween Havoc she came as Hellraiser’s very own Pinhead, and she did an amazing job bringing the character to life. She even brought one of his trademark items from the film with her, and you can check out the full look below.

As you can see, Shotzi didn’t just wear a mask that kind of looked like Pinhead. Instead, she seemingly went above and beyond, and the makeup and pins themselves are absurdly impressive. She’s even holding the Lament Configuration Box in one of her hands, and if this is anything like the last few Havocs, Shotzi will have even more costumes before the two-week event is done.

Shotzi recently shaved off her hair after a brutal attack from Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. They would cut some of her hair, and at the time she was sporting her trademark green look, but after the attack she would cut her hair off and debut a new look. Shotzi then kept taunting Bayley and scaring her, threatening to appear when she least expected it, and that led to Bayley running for her life at several points over the next few weeks.

Shotzi and Shirai are old rivals from during their NXT days, and in a previous interview with ComicBook, Shotzi revealed what it was like coming into her own in NXT and also establishing her skills in the ring. “I think that out of the gate, just looking at me, you’re like, ‘Oh, she’s crazy. Tattooed, green hair, comes out on a tank, wears this wild helmet, comes out howling. Has silly one-liners.’ And I think that people forget how technical I am,” Blackheart said.

“So it was really nice to have this match with Io and be like, ‘Yo, I’m not just some silly cartoon character in a mini-tank. I can actually hang with the big players here at NXT,” Shotzi said.

Her match against SKY got a great reception from Triple H and many in the back, and while she didn’t expect that to be the case, she did feel like she gave everything she could during their match. “Oh yeah. Definitely. I didn’t expect all of that.” Blackheart said. “I did leave the ring feeling like I did everything that I could in there, and it felt good. Me and Io really connected with our chemistry, and we’d never faced off, so that was really exciting. Yeah, I’m glad that everyone kind of felt what I was feeling too.”

You can find the full card for tonight’s Halloween Havoc below.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lyra Valkyria

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Tony D’Angelo and Stacks (C) vs Chase U

Lexis King def. Dante Chen in NXT Debut

Devil’s Playground Match: Roxanne Perez def. Kiana James

Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match: Karmen Petrovic vs Lola Vice

Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match 2: Kelani Jordan vs Arianna Grace

