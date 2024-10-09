WWE's Tony D'Angelo Delivers Stunning Upset in NXT North American Title Win

WWE's Oba Femi has had Tony D'Angelo's number, not only taking him down the last time they met over the NXT North American Championship but also instilling a level of fear in The Don that he's pretty unaccustomed to. That was even the case at the beginning this their rematch, but D'Angelo would face his fears and take the fight to Femi throughout their Title battle during tonight's NXT, and after threats were made to The Family, D'Angelo turned it up a few notches. D'Angelo was finally able to stun Femi and the world by taking him down and ending his reign, becoming the new NXT North American Champion in the process.

The Disrespect

Femi was outright disrespectful to The Don by faking an attack and causing D'Angelo to flinch, but D'Angelo got back on track and started pummeling Femi with strikes. Femi then gained back control with a hold and an elbow drop, and then D'Angelo fought his way up but Femi then quickly slammed him back down again. D'Angelo almost got to his feet but Femi went for another hold to wear down the challenger, and D'Angelo then got hit with yet another takedown.



D'Angelo hit a shoulder tackle and then knocked Femi to the floor with a clothesline, and he kicked Femi but then got caught by the Champ and slammed into the ring apron. Back from break, Femi gained back control but then somehow D'Angelo lifted Femi over his head and threw him to the mat, shocking the Champion.



Then a crowbar was given to D'Angelo by Stacks, but he threw it back. Femi charged at him but D'Angelo caught him with big forearm shots, only to get rocked by a knee strike. Femi then clotheslined D'Angelo over the ropes to the floor below. Femi came back with a clothesline of his own on the ring apron and then stared down the rest of The Family before shoving them to the ramp.

Another Gear

D'Angelo saw all of it and got up quickly, fuming and spearing Femi on the floor. More strikes followed, and then D'Angelo slammed Femi's head into the ring apron before slamming him into the steel steps. Then D'Angelo threw Femi onto the ramp and rolled him back in the ring for another spear into a cover, but Femi kicked out.



D'Angelo hit another clothesline but then Femi hit a spear and a chokeslam, but D'Angelo got his shoulder up in time. D'Angelo got hit with two clotheslines in a row but caught the third and hit a suplex, and then followed with a second one. D'Angelo went for the third suplex but Femi managed to break it up and throw D'Angelo to the other side of the mat.

Femi hit a big uppercut and got D'Angelo up on the top rope, but The Don kicked the Champ to the mat, only to get caught with an elbow to the face. Femi started to clear the announce table and went to lift up D'Angelo, but The Don countered into a spinebuster and slammed Femi through the table. Then back in the ring D'Angelo almost had him pinned but Femi kicked out at the last minute. Femi got back to his feet but D'Angelo then countered his move and slammed him into a pin, getting the 3 count and finally taking down Femi to become the new North American Champion.

