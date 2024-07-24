WWE Reportedly Signs International Star to NXT

It appears the WWE NXT Women’s Division is about to add yet another huge talent to the roster. Earlier this year WWE signed Stardom superstar Giulia, who already made an appearance on NXT TV during a premium live event. Then just last week WWE signed CMLL superstar Stephanie Vaquer, and she made her debut during WWE’s live event in Mexico. Both stars will soon be debuting in NXT, but now there’s a third international star in the mix, as Fightful Select is reporting that Australian star Delta Brady has signed with WWE and will be heading to NXT in the coming months. The NXT Women’s Division is already stacked with talent, even after the WWE draft took several superstars to Raw and SmackDown, but with these new additions, the roster is absurdly impressive.

Who Is Delta Brady?

Brady has been wrestling as part of Riot City Wrestling (RCW) for the past few years and first debuted there in 2021. She would go on to become the RCW Women’s Champion and the RCW Champion, and after she won both Championships, Riot would combine the two to create the RCW Grand Championship. That new Championship was created in January of this year, and it wasn’t long after that Title’s creation that Brady was actually signed by WWE.

According to the report, Brady impressed WWE officials during the Elimination Chamber WWE tryouts and was then offered a contract. She would actually sign back in February but was allowed to finish out her remaining dates in Australia. As for when she will show up in NXT, it’s not known yet what date WWE is targeting for her debut, but sources did say that Brady is slated to move to the United States this month, so we could be seeing her eventual debut sooner rather than later.

Delta Week

Part of Brady’s final dates in Australia included RCW’s Delta Week, which celebrated her career in Riot City Wrestling before she competed in her final match in Australia. Brady’s final match in RCW was at RCW: Heavy is the Crown earlier this month, which was turned into a No Holds Barred match. Delta would be defeated by Dean Brady in an emotional and brutal match that looks to have brought her first chapter to a close, and now she seems headed to WWE for her next chapter.

On Instagram, RCW wrote, “•𝗗𝗘𝗟𝗧𝗔 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞• To celebrate the outstanding young career of @delta_prowrestler in Riot City Wrestling before she competes in her last match in Australia, for the next seven days we will be taking a look back at some of the former #RCWGrand Champions biggest moments and hidden gems!

First up in this retrospective, images from DELTA’s debut at the @beerandbbqfest in 2021. Despite mixing it up against male athletes from the #RCW roster at this event, the powerhouse had her sights set on the Women’s Championship in the early stages of what was to become a dominant run!”

