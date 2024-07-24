WWE NXT Reveals Women’s Tag Title Match, Joe Hendry, and More for Great American Bash

WWE NXT will hold its Great American Bash over the next two weeks in a special presentation on Syfy, and tonight the first week’s card was cemented with several big matches. Week one will feature three Championship matches and a special concert from TNA (and now NXT) favorite Joe Hendry, something Gallus wasn’t too thrilled about. As for the Championship matches, the NXT Women’s Championship match between Roxanne Perez and Thea Hail was already locked in ahead of this week, but tonight everything was made official. Then WWE confirmed two more Title throwdowns, including a huge WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match and a battle for the NXT Heritage Cup, and that’s on top of any other major surprises that could be part of the show.

Return of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champs

During tonight’s episode of NXT, Meta-Four’s team of Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson were out to prove a point against the team of Sol Ruca and Karmen Petrovic, and getting a win was priority number one. While Meta-Four has been quite a force within NXT as a faction, it had been a while since Jakara and Legend had a winning streak as a Tag Team. That all changed tonight, as the duo proved how deadly they can be in the ring as partners, but then they had some words for two people outside of NXT.

Legend would get on the microphone after the win and call out two former NXT superstars Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, aka The Unholy Union. Dawn and Fyre were both former adversaries for Legend and Jackson in NXT, and since then they’ve gone on to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Clash at the Castle. Since the Women’s Tag Team Championships can be defended across all brands, Legend and Jackson challenged Fyre and Dawn to bring them to NXT and defend against them, and the Champs soon agreed to the match on social media, making it official.

The Heritage Cup

The Family and No Quarter Catch Crew have been interacting quite a bit lately, and even after Tony D’Angelo wouldn’t help Charlie Dempsey with his current problems, the groups remain friendly. That led to an exchange tonight backstage that had D’Angelo telling Dempsey he was still good for a Heritage Cup challenge, and it would be the newest member of the group Tavion Heights stepping up to The Don for some Title gold.

I Believe in Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry was all over tonight’s NXT, as the TNA star was featured in a video package that highlighted his rise to stardom and how he built his impressive fan base in TNA and now in WWE. Then it was revealed that Hendry would be taking part in the Great American Bash as well, though he wouldn’t be competing in the ring (at least not yet). NXT revealed that Hendry would be holding one of his trademark concerts during week one of the Great American Bash, and fans who haven’t witnessed these are certainly in for a treat.

At least, if you’re not Gallus that is. Hendry has been a thorn in Gallus’ side since he started appearing in NXT, and they have not been shy about their disdain for the TNA star. They also previously learned that if they said his name he would appear, but tonight Hendry had a special surprise for them. When Gallus is walking outside, it’s shown that Hendry stuck flyers for his concert all over their car and windshield, and they were clearly not happy about it. Gallus is likely to confront Hendry at GAB, but it’s not known whether that will lead to a match during week two or down the road.

NXT’s Week One of the Great American Bash will take place on July 30th on Syfy.

What did you think of tonight’s NXT? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!