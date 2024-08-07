WWE’s Wes Lee Brutally Attacks The Rascalz in Shocking Heel Turn at NXT Great American Bash

Week two of WWE NXT’s Great American Bash featured a number of big Championship opportunities, and after several thrilling Title matches it was time for the main event, centered on the NXT Tag Team Championships. Nathan Frazer and Axiom would look to get on the same page to take down the recently reunited MSK, and Wes Lee and TNA’s Zachary Wentz had their Rascalz teammate Trey Miguel at ringside as well. The match was a thriller from the very start and had a number of near falls and close calls that could have ushered in New Champions. Even after a crucial miscommunication, Axiom and Frazer were able to defeat MSK, but that wasn’t the whole story, as Lee shockingly turned on his friends and brutally attacked them, leaving them out cold as he made this heel transformation.

Better Keep Up

Lee and Axiom got things started and Axiom looked to take control early. Frazer tagged in soon after and dodged a move from Lee and then swept Lee’s leg, but Lee was able to finally connect with a punch to the face to slow the speedster down. A kick to the back of the leg led to Wentz tagging in and slamming Frazer in the corner, but Frazer was able to get some payback later after sailing over the top rope. Axiom followed suit and helped knock the challengers to the floor.

Wentz and Axiom met back in the ring and Axiom stayed focused, keeping Wentz from building up any momentum. Frazier tagged in and targeted Wentz’s leg and knee, and then looked to lock down Wentz with a chin lock. Wentz managed to get free but couldn’t quite get to Lee, though a big superkick to the face of Frazer gave him some room to breathe.

Axiom and Lee tagged in and Lee was on a roll, knocking Axiom down twice and then connecting with kicks and a dropkick to the back. Lee stayed aggressive with a superkick to the jaw of Axiom and a quick slam into a cover, but Axiom kicked out. Wentz tagged in and went for the big combo move but Axiom caught Wentz’s leg and countered it. Wentz was in enemy territory on their top rope and got hit with a Spanish Fly by Axiom, and then Frazer followed with a Frog Splash but Lee broke up the pin at the very last minute.

Frazer was back in but got rocked with a superkick from Axiom accidentally. Lee hit one next and Wentz hit the big slam into a pin but somehow Frazer kicked out just before the three count. Then Lee hit a huge move and went for the cover once more, but Axiom came out of nowhere and broke up the pin. Lee was up top and then Wentz got kicked in the face to the floor.

A Stunning Conclusion

Frazer had Lee up top and hit the slam and then set up for the kick to the head into a cover and somehow Lee kicked out. Frazer held Lee up for the Golden Ratio and got it, and while Wentz raced in, he couldn’t quite get there to break it up. Frazer and Axiom are still your NXT Tag Team Champions.

After the match, Wentz and Trey Miguel helped Lee up and encouraged him a bit, saying another win wouldn’t take two years. Lee then hugged Wentz and out of nowhere superkicked Miguel, stunning Wentz. Wentz yelled at Lee asking why, and then Lee delivered a crushing low blow to Wentz. Lee dragged them out to ringside and continued to attack them, throwing Miguel through a barricade and slamming Wentz into the steel steps. Lee capped off the ambush with another knee strike to Wentz, leaving them out cold as the crowd chanted why Wes.

