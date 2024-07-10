WWE’s Latest TNA Crossover Features NXT Reunion

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT featured yet another surprise TNA crossover, but this crossover was also a long-awaited reunion for Superstar Wes Lee. Lee went out to the ring to address the crowd and his future in NXT after losing his battle for the North American Championship against Oba Femi at NXT Heatwave. Lee seemed like he was about to leave NXT (much to the crowd’s dismay), but then he was interrupted by familiar music, and it was none other than TNA stars Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel. Wentz actually debuted alongside Lee in NXT as MSK, and before that, they were part of a team with Miguel known as The Rascalz, so this was a reunion on multiple fronts. The trio is sticking around for a while in NXT, and they all shared a hug in the ring before the segment came to a close.

Rascalz Reunion

Wentz and Miguel interrupted Lee’s promo as he was about to announce his departure from NXT, and the crowd chanted welcome back as they approached Lee in the ring. “You’re about to say something stupid, we don’t want to see Wes Lee go,” Wentz said. “We have missed you so much. I can’t believe we’re here.” More welcome back chants kicked in, and Lee said, “Just like all of them I have missed you so damn much. And look, I’ve been watching everything. I am really proud of the men you have become.”

Miguel said, “We know”, and then Wentz said, “Look, this isn’t about us, this is about you. You are the greatest North American Champion ever!” Then Miguel added, “And on top of that, the two of you, are the best tag team to step foot in this very building.” Wentz said, “So this is what we came for. We are here in NXT. I think it is time we get MSK back together. And, I think it’s time the Rascalz wreck shop around here, what do you think?” Rascalz chants broke out and they all hugged, closing out the segment.

Where Have They Been?

Back in January of 2021, Wentz (going by Nash Carter) and Lee debuted in NXT as MSK, and they would quickly become fan favorites and Championship contenders. They would win the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and later would go on to become two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, with their last match together being at NXT Stand & Deliver in 2022. They would never get a chance to defend those Titles though, as Wentz was released by WWE shortly after the release of a photo depicting him giving the nazi salute. Wentz would apologize for the photo in a statement (via Wrestling Inc) but didn’t return to WWE. Later he joined Impact Wrestling and reunited with Miguel, and now he has returned to NXT.

