Wes Lee Addresses Vacating NXT Tag Team Titles and WWE Future

The WWE NXT Tag Team Championships were recently vacated after recent allegations came out regarding Nash Carter, one-half of the NXT Tag Team MSK. When those allegations were made public MSK had just won the Championships back at NXT Stand & Deliver, and after they were vacated and Carter was released, it was unknown what would happen with Wes Lee, the other half of the team. Now we've received our first hint at what is next for him, as during tonight's episode of NXT a video played where Lee addressed vacating the Titles and what he is looking to do next. You can find his promo below (and part of the video can be found here).

"It was a six-month journey to winning back those Titles. Losing the Title sucks, but hey, that team, that guy, was better that day. You'll get em back. But when a Title is taken from you, not lost, taken from you, anger is created. I can never forget my past, but the future holds a lot of new challenges. New risks, and I can only rely on myself. It's two ways I can go about this. B**** and complain about how everything isn't fair, or I can knuckle up and make the waves that I'm destined to."

It is clear that NXT is putting Lee on a solo run moving forward, and fans are definitely behind it. Lee is incredibly talented and many want to see him enter the Title picture in some form or fashion before long, so we'll have to wait and see how this all plays out and who his first opponent will be. Judging by this video, it would appear he will be back on TV before much longer.

Carter was released from the company, though WWE has yet to officially address the release. Carter was accused of domestic assault by his wife, Impact Wrestling's Kimber Lee, who shared photos showing bruises on her face. Then a photo involving a Hitler imitation became public, and later that same week he was ultimately released.

When the Tag Team Championships were vacated a tournament was announced for the next week's episode of NXT, and after several teams tried to claim the Titles, it was Pretty Deadly who would defeat The Creed Brothers and become the new Champions. We haven't seen that rematch yet, and we didn't know if Lee would end up teamed with someone else, but that doesn't appear to be the case.