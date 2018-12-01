XFL Reveals All Eight Cities That Will Host Franchises

We are now one step closer to the return of the XFL becoming a reality as Alpha Entertainment has announced the eight cities that have been given teams for the reboot of Vince McMahon‘s football league.

The XFL’s Twitter account had previously announced that on December 5th they would be unveiling the eight new teams for the league. That will still be the case when it comes to the mascot and names of the franchises. However, the XFL website inadvertently revealed the cities that will be home to these new teams. The listing has since been removed from the official website.

They include:

Dallas

Houston

Los Angeles

New York

St. Louis

Seattle

Tampa

Washington, DC

Earlier this week, St. Louis was the first city revealed from this list. It is also the only city on the list that does not host an NFL team.

The eight cities that have now been announced give the XFL a base in every major corner of the country. New York will head up the northeastern region, Tampa and Washington D.C. the east and southeast, St. Louis in the midwest, Dallas and Houston will give the league a presence in the south, Los Angeles on the west coast, and finally Seattle in the Northwest.

Los Angeles was formerly home to the XFL’s Los Angeles Xtreme, the winner of the league championship in the XFL’s sole season back in 2001.

While the original XFL was looked at by nearly everyone, including Vince McMahon, as a colossal failure, the league appears to be doing their do dilligence in trying to ensure that the reboot of the league doesn’t fall on its face after only one season once again.

The new XFL is slated to kickoff sometime in 2020.