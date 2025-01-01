Young Bucks Were Forced to Pivot AEW Title Reign Due to NXT

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks are opening up about how an NXT storyline forced them to change their EVP storyline. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been the heels for the better part of 2024, first taking over AEW with Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada. They took out Tony Khan and eventually won their third set of Tag Titles, once again holding the record for most title reigns.

As their reign progressed, they became increasingly “lazier” on television which was by their design, and they hoped to do some sort of roulette. The objective was to spotlight teams in the division and have that be how they lost the championships. However … it didn’t quite work out that way.

How WWE NXT Impacted The Young Bucks’ Title Reign

“Originally, I wanted to do something called the Elite Roulette, or the EVP Roulette, and I wanted to spin a wheel every week. Whoever it landed on randomly, they’d have to come out and wrestle us right then and there, and we’d have to do a title defense,” Nicholas said on Tunnel Talk. “I wanted to do it every week, and we would never know who it was going to be. In the back, we would have a shot of 12 tag teams in the back all ready to go and that name gets picked, they come out, and we do the match.” Nick went on to say that in the end, they had a specific team in mind that they wanted to squash them in five seconds. According to Fightful Select, The Outrunners were considered for that spot.

“We were going to do this, this was set in stone. Then one day I think it was Sonjay [Dutt] sends us a text and goes, ‘hey, about your idea…’ and he sends me a thing, I guess NXT was doing a spin the wheel, make a deal thing,’” Matt added. “It started that week, and we were like, dang. It was one of those situations, I was so excited for this idea to pay off, to fight four or five random teams and finally drop the titles in five seconds, and I had to just give it up and go, ‘okay, that idea’s not gonna happen.’ And it hurt.”

Instead, they faced Private Party back in October — their third outing this year — and dropped the titles to them. The homegrown AEW team is in their first reign as champions. Their first defense came at AEW Full Gear in a four-way match against Kings of the Black Throne, The Acclaimed, and The Outrunners.

