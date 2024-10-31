AEW Dynamite Win Breaks Heel Championship Streak

Tonight’s special fright night AEW Dynamite included a tag team title match where the Young Bucks once again put their titles on the line against Private Party. The homegrown favorites lost their last encounter just a few weeks ago, upsetting fans that really believed that after five years, it was time for them to win. Heading into this match, if they lost, they’d be forced to split up. Given the fact that all the champions in AEW are currently heel and aligned with The Elite in one way or another, the odds were clearly stacked against the challengers.

The Young Bucks looked as great as ever working in tandem with one another to prevent titles changing hands. They sneakily used Kazuchika Okada to their advantage, distracting the referee and having him piledrive one half of the team. But that wasn’t the end — Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy weren’t prepared to give up that easily. They eventually pinned the decorated veteran brother tag team, picking up their first AEW Championship win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The loss seems a bit shocking given Matthew and Nicholas Jackson teased involvement at Wrestle Dynasty that indicated they’d probably still be holding the titles by then. But if they go up against a returning Kenny Omega and a retiring Hiroshi Tanahashi, the match does appear it would benefit more without the titles, as that’s not the revenge that Omega or Tanahashi would seek.

The two tag teams have a ton of history with one another. Their first ever AEW match took place in 2019 and was a launching point for Private Party in AEW. That match led to an unforgettable match during the pandemic that left fans clamoring to see them stand across the ring from one another again. However, for reasons unknown, that didn’t happen until very recently.

The Young Bucks broke the record (once again) for most AEW World Tag Team Championship reigns in April at AEW Dynasty. In their third reign, they’ve taken over AEW as EVPs and the top heel tag team in the division. Holding them for 192 days, they defeated The Don Callis Family, FTR, Blackpool Combat Club and The Acclaimed.

What do you make of the Young Bucks losing the titles? Are you celebrating the Private Party championship win? Let me know your thoughts on X and Bluesky, @haleyanne_! As always, stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on AEW.