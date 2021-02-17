Every WWE Legend Who Appears in the Young Rock Premiere

Dwayne Johnson's NBC series Young Rock premiered on Tuesday night, and fans of classic WWF wrestling were treated to seeing various legends depicted in their prime by various actors. The show is centered around three different time periods in Dwayne Johnson's life, the first of which is 1982 when his father Rocky "Soulman" Johnson had just arrived in the World Wrestling Federation. Following a quick match we see a group of wrestlers — all of whom have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — shown at the house of Lia Maivia, one of pro wrestling's first female promoters. Check out the list of every wrestler depicted in the show below!

Grab your fanny packs and your whole family and join us NOW for the SEASON PREMIERE of #YoungRock on @NBC!🥃🍿 pic.twitter.com/lWFGPHqKsZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 17, 2021 "The People's Champ" appears in the year 2032, running for President of the United States. The episode is centered around Rock giving an interview with Randall Park (playing himself, having given up his acting career to become a journalist.) prevnext

Rocky Johnson (Photo: Mark Taylor/NBC) The first scene from 1982 shows Rocky "Soulman" Johnson wrestling one of the Wild Samoans as 10-year-old Johnson (Adrian Groulx) and his other Ata Johnson (Stacey Leilua) watch from the front row. Rocky later appears in the 1990 setting, now working a day job. He inadvertantly over-hypes his son to the rest of the University of Miami football team, but it drives Johnson to set a freshman bench press record.

Andre The Giant

Matthew Willig steals the show with his portrayal of Andre. During a dinner scene Rock calls wrestling fake, prompting Andre to stand up and lift the 10-year-old to his eye level and instruct him never to use that word. He appears in the final scene as well, making a surprise appearance as Rock's school on career day.

The Wild Samoans (Photo: Mark Taylor/NBC) Afa and Sika are shown both in the ring and relaxing and Lia Maivia's house. One of them jokes that their one of their girlfriends recently stabbed them. The two are played by Faiumu Fasitua Amosa and John Tui.

Junkyard Dog

Played by Nate Jackson, the Mid-South Wrestling legend is shown playing cards with the other wrestlers and briefly interacts with a young Rock

Iron Sheik

Brett Azar plays the former WWF Champion, who tries to give a margarita (made with Triple sec) to 10-year-old Rock.