Young Rock Star Joseph Lee Anderson Teases a Move to the Ring, 'Anybody Can Get It'

The Rock's life is at the center of NBC's hit series Young Rock, and portraying Rocky Johnson, the most electrifying man in sports entertainment's famous father, is Joseph Lee Anderson. Fans are loving that portrayal, as is Dwayne Johnson, and perhaps Anderson will follow in the Great One's footsteps a bit more in the future, as in a new interview with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman Anderson was asked about the possibility of jumping into a wrestling ring down the line, and he is all about it if the opportunity should arise.

Anderson was asked if he would want to wrestle a match or if he has any ambitions beyond the show to get into the ring. "If the opportunity presented itself, I wouldn't mind doing a spot here and there," Anderson said. "You heard it here first. Okay," Leilua said.

"Anybody can get it," Anderson said. "No, but after actually doing the moves and doing the wrestling with Chavo Guerrero, I have a whole new respect for the wrestlers and for the craft, because that stuff is not easy and it hurts. It hurts. So yeah."

Perhaps we'll see Anderson making an appearance on Raw or SmackDown sometime soon, and fans would definitely love to see some crossover there. As for The Rock, Anderson shared an awesome moment captured on video with him in which The Rock shared a heartfelt message about how he wanted to walk with his dad, so he walked with the man playing him, and it was inspiring for Anderson to be a part of that.

"Yeah, I was just on a high from meeting him for the first time, but after reading that message, it really hit home about how important this show is. Obviously it's important, but ... you know what I mean ... it put it in a different perspective, to even take it a step further and try a bit harder. You know what I mean? It was very inspirational," Anderson said. "He was cool. I want to keep it private, just because that was kind of special. But yeah, he was very kind and very, very grateful.

Young Rock airs on NBC every Friday at 7:30 PM.