Zelina Vega and Aleister Black Have Reportedly Been Married

After rumors and reports that the two of them have been dating for a while now, WWE‘s Aleister Black and Zelina Vega reportedly tied the knot in a ceremony very recently.

The wedding was first revealed in a report by Justin LaBar of Wrestling Inc. on Friday. LaBar reports that the WWE locker room was told of the news at the company’s television tapings this past Monday and Tuesday.

Vega and Black join a growing list of real life couples in WWE that have been married, including Lana and Rusev, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Natalya and Tyson Kidd, Dean Ambrose and Renee Young, Jimmy Uso and Naomi, The Miz and Maryse, and of course Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Vega is currently part of WWE’s SmackDown roster. She serves as the manager for Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas while also occasionally wrestling in the women’s division. She has an extensive background in the business, wrestling independently as Thea Trinidad (her real name) and in TNA Impact Wrestling as Rosita where she won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships alongside Sarita (Sarah Stock, who now works for WWE as a trainer and producer).

Black is a former NXT Champion and wrestled independently as Tommy End prior to signing with WWE. He has been rumored of late to be getting a call-up to the main roster in the near future, and there’s little doubt that his new bride would probably like to see him join the Tuesday night SmackDown brand.