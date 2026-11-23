Avatar: Seven Havens has a much different look to it than fans saw with the previous Avatar: The Last Airbender outings, and one of the producers behind it all has addressed why the series has been changed so much with its art style and animation techniques. Avatar: Seven Havens is a sort of clean break from the rest of the franchise as it takes place hundreds of years after the events of The Legend of Korra. And that comes with a drastic change in the way it’s designed its world too.

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Avatar: Seven Havens executive producer Ethan Spaulding recently took part in a Reddit AMA for the series, and had been asked by fans why it looks so different than from what was seen in the prior series with characters having larger eyes and different proportions. As Spaulding explained, this was due to Avatar: Seven Havens being imagined with a “more obvious anime style” as the team was going for a more fantasy based look for its world.

Why Avatar: Seven Havens Has Such Different Anime Designs

Saheli Khan as Pavi in Avatar: Seven Havens, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo credit: Paramount+

“With all of the Avatar properties there is always a change in look and style, Seven Havens was always imagined as having a more obvious anime style to its characters,” Spaulding explained. “We were going for a more fantasy based look and it being a Post Cataclysmic world this aesthetic choice seemed a good fit.” When it comes to the actual animation of the series, Spaulding noted that the team wanted to lean into the “limited” style seen in other anime releases with plans to save it for the bigger moments.

“The decision was to lean into ‘limited animation’ as anime does and have fuller animation when the scenes really called for it, and yes time and budget is always a consideration in a tv series,” Spaulding revealed. For those fans questioning the series’ fluidity, Spaulding also stated, “The animation keeps getting better and better as the series progresses.” That has already been seen with episodes like the first season’s final few, and that’s likely going to be case with the bigger episodes coming in the future.

Avatar: Seven Havens Producer Teases Big Finales in the Future

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“The Bigger tentpole finale episodes do get a bigger budget and also it is natural as a new series progresses,” Spaulding also revealed when asked if the bigger episodes do get a more sizable budget. The producer also noted that “the animation gets better and better as animators become more familiar with animating the designs.” Avatar: Seven Havens has been in the works for the last few years, so it’s likely that the series is going to get even bigger and better from here as Pavi heads into the other Havens.

One of the drawbacks of this first Avatar: Seven Havens was the lack of one on one fights compared to what was seen in other series, but that’s likely going to change now that the other Havens are set to be revealed. Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 is going to be hitting Paramount+ next May, with Season 3 hitting in late 2027. The series will then come to an end with Season 4, so there’s all sorts of opportunity for big moments. But how are you feeling about Avatar: Seven Havens‘ art style and animation so far? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments.