Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has unfortunately been on an indefinite hiatus for the past year with no signs of coming back anytime soon, but the series will be kicking off an official new spinoff series in the meantime. Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series originally made its debut with Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2020, and has been a massive success ever since. Unfortunately, the series has gone on hiatus a number of times through its serialization thus far (with the latest being the longest yet).

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As Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End continues through the manga’s hiatus that first kicked off last October, thankfully Shogakukan has now officially confirmed that there’s still something that fans can enjoy coming our way. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – Side Story has been announced as a “short term serialization” that will be highlighting even more of Heiter and Fern’s past than seen in the original series. Check out the announcement below.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – Side Story Spinoff Officially Announced

Making its debut with the December 2nd issue of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – Side Story will see original artist Tsukasa Abe returning for this new spinoff. The first look at the series showcases Heiter and a young Fern, and teases we’ll see even more of their time together that we couldn’t see in the main series. This new spinoff is only going to be running for a short time, however, but a concrete end date or number of chapters have yet to be revealed as of the time of this initial announcement.

But with the original artist returning for this side story, it likely means that the main Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is going to continue with its hiatus for much longer than fans might have expected. This year long wait has already been tough for many fans, but at least the release of this new spinoff means that there’s still going to be new materials to enjoy. Potential international releases for the spinoff have yet to be confirmed as of this announcement, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on as it develops even further.

When Does Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 Come Out?

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While the manga is on a hiatus with no sights of returning anytime soon, the anime is getting ever closer to its own return. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime in October next year as part of the Fall 2027 anime slate. It’s set to feature a returning staff from the previous seasons with Tomoya Kitagawa returning as director for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 for Madhouse with Tomomi Suzuki handling the composition, Maru Takase and Keisuke Kojima providing the character designs, and Evan Call composing the music.

The voice cast from the first two seasons are confirmed to reprise their respective roles as well, but potential new additions to the cast have yet to be revealed as of this time. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 is also poised to tackle the Golden Land Arc, which is the biggest arc in the series to date as Frieren and the others face off against their strongest demon opponent yet.

How do you feel about Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End‘s manga being on hiatus for such a long time? Are you going to seek out the new spinoff? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.