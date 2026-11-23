Crunchyroll is featuring a lot of anime currently airing this season. However, arguably the coolest fight of this year has emerged from one of Fall 2026’s hottest anime, and no one expected it, precisely because the series’ premise does not initially incorporate action as its main element. The anime, initially dubbed the replacement for Solo Leveling this fall, Overgeared has emerged as a series of its own, delivering some of the best crafting action and now a straight-up action sequence in its latest episode that stands on the same level as major anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, Black Clover, and many others. The surprising element is that it comes from the studio behind One-Punch Man Seasons 2 and 3, which has been dubbed the studio that ruined a masterpiece.

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Overgeared has been standing out since the start, initially thanks to its protagonist, who stands out through his desperation. With Grid’s main goal being to acquire money and his primary ability revolving around crafting, the series established itself with a different kind of protagonist and action sequences that stood out thanks to their crafting element. However, the series continued to incorporate action as well, given that combat is a core element of MMORPGs. Now, the latest episode features roughly six to seven minutes of action that matches the climactic sequences of a high-budget anime film.

Crunchyroll’s Overgeared Delivers One of the Coolest and Biggest Anime Fights of 2026

Image courtesy of J.C. Staff

Overgeared Episode 9, titled “Comrades in the Guild,” continues the fight between Tzedakah’s guild and Malaxus, the leader of the Yatan cult, with Grid joining the raid as well. With Grid possessing the Shield of Yatan, he boosts the confidence of the guild members, and the fight begins, featuring every member playing their role. It starts with the Macho Man delivering close-combat action that is perfectly animated, offering the kind of hand-to-hand combat that the Naruto series has often showcased. Following this, two more characters appear, fighting Malaxus with a sword and a spear. This is where one of the most beautiful shots is captured, as the camera pans across the action, delivering a captivating sequence.

Following this, the characters with projectile abilities attack Malaxus one by one, with every attack visually enhanced. This culminates in the guild’s leader, Jishuka, firing a beautiful arrow. However, even that is not enough to take down Malaxus. Fortunately, Grid’s mana ability has increased significantly, allowing him to display his main-character energy by unleashing his signature Pagma’s Sword Dance and defeating the villain in a perfect closing sequence. Overall, this entire sequence, which lasts around six to seven minutes, is on the level of an animated movie, culminating in a battle where everyone joins forces to take down the main villain, giving their all and risking everything.

This high-quality animation is particularly surprising because this arc isn’t even that major, nor is the anime nearing the conclusion of its season. However, the biggest surprise is that it comes from J.C. Staff, a studio that anime fans had given up on due to its reputation for ruining the One-Punch Man anime. It seems that with Overgeared, J.C. Staff is redeeming its reputation, raising hopes that the finale will be even more epically crafted and further establish the series as Crunchyroll’s hottest Fall 2026 anime, featuring some of the coolest fights this year has to offer.