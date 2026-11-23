It’s been more than six years since Sword Art Online released its second season, and the next installment is going to be its anticipated feature-length movie. However, the movie will only be released in 2028, and fans in the U.S. will have to wait even longer for its global premiere. Based on the critically acclaimed light novel written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by BUNBUN, Sword Art Online made its anime debut in 2012 and became a massive hit. Over the years, the anime has released three seasons, three theatrical movies, anime extras, and even spin-offs. The franchise is still standing stronger than ever as fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the upcoming movie, Sword Art Online Movie: Integral Domain.

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It’s too soon for the movie to share its full trailer and release dates, but fans already know it’s going to be another banger. The movie will follow the original story concept written by series creator Reki Kawahara and is set after the Alicization arc. Although the wait for the anime’s return is longer than ever, there are several exciting anime fans can watch in the meantime to fill the void. If you’re looking for anime with similar vibes to this classic fantasy, we’ve got you covered.

3) Accel World

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If you aren’t already familiar with Kawahara’s other works, Accel World will be a great starting point. The creator has written a few light novels over the years, out of which three have already received anime adaptations. Accel World has the same video game world-building and the intense moments that fans of Sword Art Online will immediately fall in love with. Unfortunately, even though this anime was released in 2012, it never received the attention it deserved. The story centers around Haruyuki Arita, a middle school student who has always been bullied for his weight.

He finds solace in playing online games, but his life takes a drastic turn after he encounters the school’s vice president of the student council, Kuroyukihime, who will surpass all his high scores. She also introduces him to Brain Burst, a program that not only allows its users to accelerate their brain waves, but it also functions as an augmented reality fighting game. Kuroyukihime requests his assistance to get to the top, something Haruyuki finds it difficult to refuse, especially after she helped him overcome the bullies that tormented him.

2) Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions

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This underrated isekai never received enough popularity to return with a second season. Although there’s no denying that the first season is an incredible journey regardless of the fact that there’s no anime continuation. This is yet another survival game where a group of people has been thrown into a world of fantasy that they can’t escape from. The survival anime follows a group of strangers who wake up in a mysterious fantasy world with no memories of their past lives.

Unlike the generic isekai shows where the reincarnated or transmigrated characters adapt to their new surroundings quickly, this anime doesn’t shy away from showing the brutal reality of being powerless and unprepared in a completely unknown world. It’s a story of survival as it follows ordinary people who have been thrust into a dangerous world where they must fight monsters for food and money. Their struggles are visceral and slow-paced, emphasizing the weight of every decision while the characters try their best to come out of this dangerous world alive.

1) Devils’ Crest

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This is the newest anime from the creator of Sword Art Online, and it premiered in November 2026. The anime is still ongoing, so you can easily catch up with the episodes in no time. While the series is fairly new, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it’s easily one of the best anime of the year. It has a much darker tone than Kawahara’s most popular work. Not to mention that instead of the characters being trapped in a video game, Devils’ Crest blends the virtual reality into the real world, making the situation more horrifying than anything.

The story follows sixth-grade students Yuma Ashihara and his twin sister Sawa. While playing a brand-new virtual reality MMORPG, they realize that their world is being fused with the game. It doesn’t take long for the situation to turn from bad to worse as death keeps lurking around every corner, causing chaos and confusion among others. What’s worse is that someone Yuma personally knows undergoes a terrible metamorphosis and turns into one of the game’s horrifying monsters.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime you’d like to recommend that shares similar vibes to Sword Art Online? Let us know in the comments below.